5 best Air Jordan 4 "Bred" of all time

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is a basketball and fashion history fusion. The first model was released in 1989 and became a functional fashion statement. The "Bred" colorway, which connected closely with Michael Jordan's on-court performance, quickly became a favorite among fans.

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is a famous sneaker known for connecting to the basketball legend. It has been released in different versions over the years, and the best part is every piece contains the original essence and adds some fantastic new elements.

Let's explore the history and special features of the top five Air Jordan 4 "Bred" releases.

1989 Original Air Jordan 4 "Bred" and four more Air Jordan 4 "Bred" of all time

1) 1989 Original Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

1989: The OG (Image via Air Jordan)

The 1989 Original is where it all began. This sneaker introduced the world to the now-iconic black and red color scheme, premium leather, and mesh netting. The highlight was the Nike Air logo on the heel, a nod to the advanced cushioning technology of the time.

This release also featured outstanding design elements such as the mesh side panels, the visible Air unit in the heel, and the "Flight" script under the Jumpman logo on the tongue.

Originally retailed at $110, this vintage masterpiece's value has soared due to its rarity and historical significance. After these pairs were seen in Michael Jordan's feet during "The Shot" against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989, and that's how it got a final place in the basketball folklore.

2) 1999 Retro Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

1999: Ten Year Anniversary (Image via Air Jordan)

The 1999 Retro stayed true to the original design but with minor material updates. It marked the first reissue of the Bred colorway, keeping the original black nubuck paneling, Cement Grey and Red accents, and the Nike Air on the back heel tab.

In 1999, the retro version of these sneakers cost $799.99. People saw them as valuable collectibles, especially if they loved sneakers. This release marked the 10th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4, showing how much people still liked them.

3) 2008 Countdown Pack Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

2008: The Jumpman’s Debut (Image via Air Jordan)

In 2008, there was a different version. They changed the Nike Air logo to the Jumpman logo. This model was part of a set called the Countdown Pack, which included the Air Jordan 4 and the Air Jordan 19. They had the same black, Fire Red, and Cement Grey colors.

The Countdown Pack, including the Air Jordan 4 "Bred," retailed for $315. Although it replaced the Nike Air branding, this version retained the rest of the original design elements, bridging the past and the present.

4) 2012 Retro Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

2012: 23rd Anniversary (Image via Air Jordan)

Like the 1999 version, the 2012 one was made more comfortable and long-lasting so that people could wear them daily. These sneakers have the Jumpman logo on the heel and come in the classic black, red, and cement grey colors.

These sneakers cost $200, leaving Air Jordan fans scrambling to own a pair. No wonder it was a coveted piece for Air Jordan enthusiasts. Getting it a part of Nike's Black Friday launch, this version celebrated the 23rd anniversary of the original Air Jordan 4 "Bred."

5) 2019 Retro Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

2019: The Reissue (Image via Air Jordan)

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original, this version brought back the Nike Air logo on the heel. It boasted enhanced material quality and closely mimicked the 1989 design, paying homage to the original in aesthetics and spirit.

Priced at $200, this release blended nostalgia and modern sneaker technology. This version was a throwback to the classic, combining historical significance with contemporary sneaker culture.

Every time they released the Air Jordan 4 "Bred," it became even more famous. It all began with the first in 1989 and the last in 2019, celebrating 30 years of greatness.

These sneakers are not just about sports and fashion; they are like a story. They have extraordinary things about them, different prices, and unique details. They are like a piece of history that keeps improving with each new release.