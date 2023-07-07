Subway Deli Heroes sub line-up: Varieties, deals, ingredients, and all you need to know

Subway has officially announced the beginning of a new era as the chain begins to offer freshly sliced meats in its subs. Aimed at improving all aspects of guest experience at the chain's U.S. restaurants, the freshly sliced meats will also be featured in the chain's new Deli Heroes subs.

Expanding the chain's menu permanently, the Deli Heroes line-up offers a flavorful collection of deli subs and is available at restaurants starting July 11, 2023. The sandwiches are all set to satisfy your cravings for deli food and will be available in four variants - The Beast (#30), Titan Turkey (#15), Garlic Roast Beef (#17), and Grand Slam Ham (#99).

Guests can now enjoy freshly sliced meats in their subs at restaurants across the United States (Image via Subway)

The chain shared the big news with fans through a press release on July 5, 2023, with Trevor Haynes, President, North America, stating:

“Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches. These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales.”

Briefing fans about the major changes to the chain's subs, Haynes added:

“This year’s changes are even bigger and more transformational. The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh. We can’t wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey.”

Subway's new Deli Heroes subs feature freshly sliced meats

The new Deli Heroes subs feature freshly sliced meats (Image via Subway)

After over two years of preparations, Subway has officially begun to offer freshly sliced meats in its subs. The chain is also welcoming freshly sliced meats with a new range of Deli Heroes subs. Served on sliced Artisan Italian Breads, the new Deli Heroes subs are loaded with savory slices of meat and are available all across the country starting July 11.

Subway restaurants across the country are now equipped with modern meat slicers and offer freshly sliced meats for all your subs. As such, the new Deli Heroes sub line-up is dedicated to the major change in how the chain has served the meat until now. Ensuring that fans get to enjoy freshly sliced meat every day, the chain has also equipped over 20,000 U.S. franchise restaurants with the new deli meat slicers.

Fans can enjoy the new freshly sliced meats with a new range of Deli Heroes subs in the following variants.

The Beast

The Beast (Image via Subway)

Promoted as sub #30, The Beast is a power-packed sub that comes with spicy Pepperoni, turkey, roast beef, ham, double provolone cheese, salami, red onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and everyone's favorite Vinaigrette. The new sub is served on sliced Artisan Italian Bread. Starting at over $8.69, it can be enjoyed either as a 6" sub or a footlong.

Titan Turkey

Titan Turkey (Image via Subway)

The new Titan Turkey sub is promoted as sub #15. It features over 33% more turkey, and double the amount of provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, and mayonnaise. It is served on Artisan Italian bread. Fans can enjoy the Titan Turkey as a 6" inch sub or a footlong at a starting price of $7.99.

Garlic Roast Beef

Garlic Roast Beef (Image via Subway)

Promoted as sub #17, the Garlic Roast Beef is loaded with the goodness of juicy beef. The satiating sub features slices of Roast Beef, two times the amount of provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, and Roasted Garlic Avioli, all served on sliced Artisan Italian bread. The new sub can be enjoyed at a starting price of $7.79 either as a 6" inch sub or a footlong.

Grand Slam Ham

Grand Slam Ham (Image via Subway)

Promoted as sub #99, the Grand Slam Ham comes with 33% more ham, double the amount of provolone cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Packing over 500 to 1000 calories, it is served on sliced Artisan Italian bread. Fans can snag it at a starting price of $6.99 either as a 6" inch sub or a footlong.

Fans looking forward to the Deli Heroes subs can grab them at a participating restaurants starting July 11. Some lucky guests can also get to enjoy the new subs for free, which will be available to the first 50 guests visiting a participating location between 10 am and 12 pm exclusively on July 11.

