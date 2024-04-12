Serena Williams recently became the talk of the town as she appeared on the People magazine's 50th anniversary cover. The issue was released on April 10, 2024, and many celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Michael J. Fox were a part of this cover.

The theme of the 50th anniversary cover paid tribute to "Power Players." The issue covered cultural moments that have been covered by People magazine since 1974.

Serene William's first People magazine cover was shot in the year 1999. Her U.S. Open victory was covered by the magazine and it was one of the biggest cultural achievements of that time. She again starred for the Teen People magazine in 2000 for a special issue covering the 2000s Olympics.

Fans were in awe of her look for the magazine and showered positive compliments. One particular took to Instagram and said:

“The most beautiful girl in the world.”

Fan reaction on Serena William's picture (Image via Instagram/@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams posed for People magazine 50th anniversary cover alongside several celebrities

Serena Williams starred and interviewed for the People magazine's 50th anniversary cover. She won her first title at the age of 17 during the 1999 US Open. When asked about the same, she said,

"That win really propelled me to the next level and it propelled me to being just…everywhere. It had been so long since an African American had won a Grand Slam — it had been a very, very long time. And I was the first to do it since Althea Gibson in the 50s. It pushed so many more amazing young Black women into the sport. And it was fun."

Along with Serena Williams, amongst other celebrities Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was seen in the 50th Anniversary issue of People's magazine. At the age of 51, The Rock is celebrated by People's magazine for his achievements like starting his own ventures including a production company - Seven Bucks, a small batch of tequila - Teremana, and a skincare line - Papatui.

Oprah Winfrey also starred in the anniversary issue. The 70-year-old trailblazer talked about her cultural rights and women's rights. When asked about the anniversary issue she said:

"Gratitude really is my religion."

John Legend was also a part of this special 50th Anniversary issue by People's magazine. When his first album was launched, Poeple's magazine covered his story. When asked about what he would say to younger John now, he said:

"It all worked out. Even when things didn't work out in the moment, it's all led me to where I am. I don't really have a lot of advice for my younger self. I'm like, “You’re going to mess up, and you’re going to figure it out.”

With many grand slam titles and Olympic medals, Serena Williams has won the hearts of many of her fans. She also shared her skincare and beauty routine with her fans recently.