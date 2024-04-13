“Two Legends”: Fans show excitement as David Beckham and Thierry Henry share the BTS of Lays’ commercial

David Beckham and Thierry Henry have once again captured the hearts of football fans worldwide. This time, their charm is part of Lay's UEFA Champions League campaign. Lay's, the leading chips brand, has taken an innovative approach to engaging fans during the most thrilling football matches. The brand's "No Lay's, No Game" initiative promises delightful surprises for those enjoying the game with their favorite snack.

This campaign has created a buzz, especially when David Beckham and Thierry Henry shared the behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage.

As the BTS footage made its rounds, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One of the fans commented "two legends" on Instagram.

Fans show excitement as David Beckham & Thierry Henry share the BTS of Lays’ commercial (Image via Instagram/@davidbeckham)

The admiration didn't stop there. Fans lauded them as "Amazing players" and specific moments, such as "When he played for the Red Bulls" were highlighted, bringing back fond memories.

Fans loved how David Beckham and Thierry Henry interact during the Lays’ commercial

In the campaign ad, David Beckham and Thierry Henry were seen asking fans, "Do you have Lay's?" during a crucial match between AC Milan and PSG at San Siro.

The playful premise revolved around Henry consuming all of Beckham's Lay's chips, leading to a humorous way to renew their snack supply. This adventure, captured through the innovative "Chip Cam," was a clever twist on the traditional kiss cam, adding an element of surprise and delight for the fans.

This Lays' campaign has brought David Beckham and Thierry Henry together after a long time since they have always been rivals "on and off the pitch" as Beckham mentioned in the BTS shared on Instagram.

“We had a great day filming at the San Siro stadium for No Lay’s, No Game. Whenever Thierry and I get together, it’s always a lot of fun and it was fantastic being able to surprise 75,000 fans," Beckham mentioned.

Moreover, Lay's didn't limit the joy to those present at the stadium. The brand introduced the "Lay's Detector," a digital experience leveraging Meta technology to reward fans watching from home.

By simply showing that they had Lay's by their side, fans could win exciting prizes, exclusive content, and even tickets to the UCL Men's Finals in London. This inclusive approach ensured that everyone, regardless of their location, could partake in the excitement.

Ciara Dilley, vice-president of marketing, global foods group at PepsiCo, stated the following about the campaign:

“We’ve heard from soccer fans from all over the world and they tell us the same thing: whether watching with a group of friends or at home solo, the experience is always better when sharing a bag of Lay’s."

The campaign was a collaboration with Slap Global and was brought to life by the acclaimed director Andrew Lane. Airing throughout the UCL tournament and beyond signifies Lay's commitment to enhancing the football viewing experience.

David Beckham and Thierry Henry have not only left an indelible mark on the football field but continue to enchant fans off it. Their involvement in Lay's UEFA Champions League campaign has stirred nostalgia, excitement, and a sense of unity among football enthusiasts.