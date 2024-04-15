“We don’t need models because we already have our players”: Fans excited as FC Barcelona teams up with Karol G and Spotify

On April 12, 2024, Spotify officially unveiled its latest partnership with KAROL G and FC Barcelona. This tripartite association offers collaborative jerseys for their admirers. Notably, FC Barcelona players endorsed these newly designed jerseys.

The marketing shot featuring the athletes sporting jerseys and strutting themselves like models blew fans' minds. As one of their fans put it:

“We don’t need models because we already have our players”

One of the team's fans remarked (Image via Instagram/@fcbarcelona)

Many other fans applauded the latest Barcelona collaboration with Spotify and KAROL G.

Some welcomed the singer as being part of the best club, while others loved the jersey designs. Many of them expressed their desire to get these collaborative shirts.

More reactions from their fans (Image via Instagram/@fcbarcelona)

Fans also appreciated KAROL G for being part of this collab (Image via Instagram/@fcbarcelona)

Another Barcelona supporter said that all the players are attractive and some even went so far as to compliment the cameraman for capturing the amazing campaign film.

Spotify collaborates with FC Barcelona and KAROL G

Champions from music and football who have broken records have come together on Spotify. This time, Spotify has teamed up with KAROL G, the musician who has topped Spotify's global charts for female Latin music for the past four years.

During their match against Villarreal Femenino on April 13, 2024, FC Barcelona Femení became the first to wear KAROL G's bespoke matchday shirt, which included the artist's trademark barbed wire heart emblem.

Following this, when the men's team faces off against the women's team in El Clásico on April 21, they will both be wearing the shirt. They are honoring those who break new ground, conquer obstacles, and inspire the next generation to be themselves on and off the field, and in the spotlight with their shirt swap with KAROL G.

“The heart symbol represents what became 'BICHOTA' style—a moment in my life where I found strength, resilience and support,” Karol G commented.

“Thanks to Spotify and FC Barcelona, seeing it on the front of a shirt that inspires so much of that same energy is truly meaningful,” she added.

KAROL G has been a stimulus to fans, much like FC Barcelona players, and her popularity has been instrumental in elevating Latin music to new levels on a global scale.

In addition to having three songs in the Spotify Billions Club, KAROL G broke a record with her album MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, the most-streamed Latin album by a female artist on a single day.

As per Spotify Newsroom, Marc Hazan, VP of Partnerships and Marketing at Spotify, also shared his excitement over the platform’s latest collaboration with KAROL G.

“Her music inspires a unique passion similar to that of the football club and it is amazing to bring the two together. As the biggest female Latina artist on Spotify and a trailblazer in her field, we knew KAROL G was a perfect teammate for FC Barcelona,” said Marc.

The FC Barcelona Store is selling the limited-edition shirt to followers. Exclusive jerseys with the number 1899 will be available, paying homage to the year the club was founded. In addition, the site will have a unique collection of 22 jerseys autographed by the starting players for both the men's and women's teams.

A limited-edition lifestyle merchandise assortment including T-shirts, sweatshirts, scarves, beanies, and water bottles is also launched by the partnering entities. The official store of KAROL G is where interested readers can buy the products.

Lastly, KAROL G's music is part of FC Barcelona's special edition of the popular Barça Matchday playlist on Spotify, which has themed tracks to encourage the players and supporters in the lead-up to the game.

Following in the footsteps of musicians like The Rolling Stones, Spotify, and FC Barcelona, are once again bringing music and sport together in a way unlike anything before. KAROL G is the newest artist to be honored on the distinctive Barcelona jersey with Spotify.