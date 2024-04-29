Venus Williams, the tennis star, was recently honored by Cultured Magazine in their first CULT 100 list. Venus Williams is a former No.1 tennis player in singles as well as doubles, with 7 Grand Slam singles titles, 5 Wimbledon wins, and 2 US Open wins to her name. She is also an older sister to none other than Serena Williams.

Taking to Instagram, Venus shared the news with a post featuring her photo from the magazine and captioned it:

"Thank you @cultured_mag for including me on the first CULT 100 list! Honored to be alongside so many visionaries, creatives and changemakers."

The magazine included people on the CULT 100 list based on their actions advocating for better changes in the world. The list also included stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Bowen Yang, and Amy Poehler.

The tennis superstar was selected for the CULT 100 list for her cultural impact and on and off-court contributions to society.

As soon as she posted the photo from Cultured Magazine on her Instagram account, her comments section was flooded with comments lauding her for this achievement. One user wrote:

"Well deserved."

Fans excited as Venus Williams’ appears on the Cultured Magazine’s first CULT 100 list (Image Via Venus Williams Instagram)

Other fans also did not hold back when it comes to publicly showing their appreciation for Venus. Here's what they had to say:

Venus Williams is on the CULT 100 list

The Cultured Magazine often describes itself as one of the leading voices regarding inspiration, art, design, and style. Regarding the list, a note on their website read:

"The individuals assembled here represent a powerful rejoinder to a culture shaped by algorithms. They advocate for a slower, weirder, more generous and intimate world. And in the process, they are making it a much more interesting place to be."

For the magazine photo, Venus Williams styled herself in a black waistcoat, featuring a deep plunging neckline, with silky straight hair and a dewy makeup look.

Here's what she said to say about being featured on the list:

"I am so proud of my achievements on the court, but I take even greater pride in what I’ve accomplished beyond it. Early on in my career, I utilized my platform to make a positive impact, whether through tennis or through my design firm, V Starr. I like to think that my decisions to stand up for what’s right—and be an advocate for gender equity and women’s empowerment—has inspired the next generation."

Venus also spoke about how she pushed forward when it came to her career. She told the magazine:

"I’ve overcome so much adversity in my career. I know what I am capable of and I know that I can still compete at the highest level, so this mindset pushed me through those tough periods of time.”

In the same conversation with Cultured Magazine, Venus also revealed the one piece of art that got her through difficult times in life. She said that it was an old English poem, Beowulf. Venus described how it had a message that was ironic as well as simple in its meaning, i.e. this too will pass. She further added how everyone faces challenges and sorrows in life but eventually, that passes.