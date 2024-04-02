“You are so awesome”: Fans swoon over Kim Seon-ho’s look for the latest magazine pictorial

On March 29, Harper's Bazaar Taiwan unveiled several images of Kim Seon-ho, the April cover star for the magazine. In some of the pictures, he was seen reclining on what looked like a sofa covered in white sheets.

The other pictures also featured him posing against various white backgrounds, most of which seemed to be covered in drapes of some kind.

Fans went gaga over the actor’s different looks for the magazine pictorial. One of them remarked:

“You are so awesome!”

A fan comments on the covers for Harper's Bazaar (Image via Instagram/@seonho_kim)

The comments section of the posts was flooded with netizens praising the idol for his look, with some even calling him “King” and saying that he looked “gorgeous.”

Other reactions from internet users (Image via Instagram/@seonho_kim)

Fans flooded the internet with appreciation for the actor (Image via Instagram/@seonho_kim)

Details about Kim Seon-ho’s look for the latest Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan magazine cover

For the Harper's Bazaar Taiwan magazine cover, the Hometown Cha Cha Cha Cha protagonist was seen in a variety of ensembles. For the first look, he sported an all-black Coach suit and black formal shoes.

For the second look, Kim Seon-ho retained much of his first outfit, but swapped the black blazer for a rustic, dark brown leather jacket instead.

The third outfit Seon-ho wore was a fashionable ensemble that was loose fitting. It consisted of an all-white fluffy jacket that was paired with blue jeans. This outfit was designed by Loewe.

In another picture, Seon-ho was seen in a single-toned co-ord set from Dior that consisted of a solid notched collar shirt and matching boxers.

The final outfit comprised a pair of chic high-waisted trousers with a cardigan.

Kim Seon-ho recently made an appearance as a special guest on the reality variety show, Mukbo Bros 2, to mark his return to the genre after a gap of three years.