Poppy and PVRIS Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Poppy and PVRIS have just announced their highly anticipated 2023 North American Tour title, Godless/Goddess Tour, with support coming from Tommy Genesis and Pom Pom Squad, much to the delight of their fans across the country. The dynamic duo will be hitting the road together to deliver an electrifying series of shows that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Poppy and PVRIS, two of the hottest names in the music industry right now, are known for their unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic music. Their innovative musical style and captivating live performances have won them a devoted following, and this tour is expected to confirm their status as true music icons.

On April 7 at 10 a.m. local time, TicketMaster will begin taking orders for tickets. The tickets are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's Fan Protect Program after the sale, where they can be purchased.

Poppy and PVRIS will begin their tour in Seattle and end in Toronto

Poppy and PVRIS will kick off their tour with their concert in Seattle, which is scheduled to take place on August 18, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the duo will finally wrap up their tour with a concert in Toronto on September 15, 2023.

The following are the complete details, including the location and dates, for the Poppy and PVRIS tours:

August 18, 2023 - Seattle, WA

August 19, 2023 - Portland, OR

August 22, 2023 - San Francisco, CA

August 24, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA

August 25, 2023 - Tempe, AZ

August 26, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV

August 28, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT

August 29, 2023 - Denver, CO

September 1, 2023 - San Antonio, TX

September 2, 2023 - Houston, TX

September 3, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK

September 6, 2023 - Kansas City, MO

September 7, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN

September 9, 2023 - St. Louis, MO

September 10, 2023 - Columbus, OH

September 13, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA

September 14, 2023 - Cleveland, OH

September 15, 2023 - Toronto, ON

Poppy and PVRIS tour venues have not yet been revealed by them. To stay up to speed with the most recent information about the tour, you can follow them on their social media accounts.

Learn more about the artists Poppy and PVRIS

Poppy is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and model. Her real name is Moriah Rose Pereira, and she was born on January 1, 1995. She started her music career in 2014, releasing her debut EP titled Bubblebath.

In 2017, she signed with the record label Mad Decent and released her debut studio album, Poppy.Computer, which featured the hit single I'm Poppy. In 2020, she released her third studio album, I Disagree, which was critically acclaimed and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance for the single Bloodmoney.

Poppy has also received other acclaimed awards and recognition throughout her career, including winning the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award for Best Video in 2018 and the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Push Artist in 2020.

PVRIS has also been recognized for its music, winning the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best Underground Alternative Band in 2016 and the Rock Sound Award for Best International Breakthrough Artist in 2015.

PVRIS is an American rock band formed in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 2012. The band consists of lead vocalist Lynn Gunn, guitarist Alex Babinski, and bassist Brian MacDonald. They released their debut album, White Noise, in 2014, which featured the hit single My House.

Their second album, All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell, was released in 2017 and received critical acclaim. In 2020, they released their third studio album, Use Me, which featured collaborations with other artists such as Reba Meyers and RAYE.

They have won several awards, including the Relentless Kerrang! Award for Best International Newcomer and the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best Underground Alternative Band. Their debut album, White Noise, earned them nominations for Album of the Year at the Alternative Press Music Awards and Top Rock Album at the Billboard Music Awards.

Their second album, All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell, was nominated for the Rock Sound Award for Best Live Performance. PVRIS has been recognized for its unique sound and contributions to alternative rock.

