Who is Chloe Fredericks? American Song Contest singer wrote her first song on a cattle drive at age 5

The North Dakota native Chloe Fredericks singer is gearing up to perform in front of the audience at the American Song Contest this Monday. The singer will give her best performance to mesmerize the audience and the judges to win the title of the show on NBC.

The American Song Contest consists of three rounds. The show's first round consists of a qualifying round, followed by the semi-finals, and will conclude with the grand final round, announcing one state or territory as the winner.

Details about American Song Contest participant,

Chloe Fredericks

Hailing from Halliday, North Dakota, singer Chloe Fredericks will try to impress the judges with her vocals on the music reality show this Monday.

Fredericks has been singing since her childhood days. She started singing alongside her favorite partner, her father, when she was just a little girl. Called “little singing birdy” by her mother, she wrote her first song on a cattle drive when she was just 5-years-old.

Recalling her first songs, Fredericks mentioned on her website:

It was a long day and my little sister and I were riding behind the huge herd and I just started making up a song. Cate soon joined in and it was a song we remembered for a long time but now, can't recall. I remember it was happy though, and about a red wagon.

Fredericks was raised listening to some of country music's greatest artists, including Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris and Johnny Cash. However, she does add today's pop contemporary to her music to make it more impactful.

Due to her strong vocals and power-packed performances, the artist is often compared to stars like Amy Winehouse and Adele.

The artist/ singer-songwriter has only been in LA for a year and has so far released a five-track EP in December 2019 with the help of her producer Will Hollis.

She now hopes to make it big in the American Song Contest, a music reality competition for the best song in the U.S. Although she was a little confused over what song to perform on, she ultimately decided to sing the song that took her two years to write.

By the end of Monday's show, the national jury of music industry experts will select one artist to automatically advance to the semi-finals, followed by America's votes to decide which three additional artists will go through to the next round.

Whether she can make it to the next round or not will be revealed on Monday at 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT when she debuts her song in the American Song Contest.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar