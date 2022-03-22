Who is Ryan Charles from American Song Contest? Rapper is known for his unique fashion sense

On Monday, March 21, NBC launched a new show called American Song Contest featuring 56 artists in a music competition series. One of the contenders is Ryan Charles, a talented rapper representing his hometown of Wyoming.

Charles was born in Buffalo, WY, and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. He is known for his unique fashion sense of donning the cowboy look. It has become his signature style that has been featured in most of his music videos.

According to the bio on his website, the western rapper is described as follows:

“Similar to his hometown, once referred to as the most lawless town in America, Charles brings a style all his own — meshing the cowboy lifestyle with the flow of 2000’s rap.”

His Instagram profile is filled with pictures of him carrying the cowboy look at all kinds of events and places.

Ryan Charles’ music career explored

Ryan Charles found his passion for music at an early age. Described as a “natural-born entertainer,” his bio further stated that he quickly turned into a freestyle rapper and thus, decided to go to Seattle, WA, to pursue his dream.

He then settled in Nashville, where he continued to do “light-hearted twang and high-energy live shows.” Charles’ first single was released in 2020, titled Gettin’ Western, followed by Old Dirt Fancy in 2021. As of 2022, he was a featured artist in Ian Munsick’s single, Cowboy Killer.

Going by his Instagram feed, the rapper likes to live a true cowboy lifestyle. Multiple pictures of him in camouflaged suits can be seen on his social media. Furthermore, he enjoys hunting with his friends wearing those suits. Charles is also seen golfing, fishing and snowboarding in his Instagram posts.

Charles lauded for his American Song Contest performance

Charles’ performance in American Song Contest has garnered appreciation online. Keeping his signature style intact, the Wyoming native performed his new single, New Boot Goofin’. He gave a taste of the cowboy lifestyle to the viewers through the choreography of the performance on this track.

Fans lauded the American Song Contest contender:

The NBC show is a competition series to discover the 'Best Original Song.' The participants are from all 50 U.S. states, five U.S. territories, and the capital Washington, D.C. They are set to deliver live original music performances, and viewers can vote for their favorite contender through NBC’s site, app, and TikTok.

Hosted by Snoop Dog and Kelly Clarkson, American Song Contest will air new episodes every Monday on NBC at 8.00 pm ET.

