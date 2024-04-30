Sports mascots are an integral part of the sports arena. They represent the sport and the team and build engagement in a game. The word "mascot" originates from the French word "mascotte," which means lucky charm.

The first mascot in college sports was an English bulldog called Handsome Dan. The mascot was adopted by Yale University in 1889, after which mascots like Jazz Bear and Phillie Phanatic became popular representatives and lucky charms for varied sports.

Initially, sports mascots were a visual treat during matches as they indulged in activities like dancing and posing with fans. They have become more of a digital and visual identity for fans to associate with.

Top picks: 7 popular sports mascots

Sports mascots are known for creating an environment of excitement and enthusiasm among fans who come to cheer for their favorite teams. Mascots are a part of various sports, whether it is basketball, football, or baseball.

Team SK has compiled a list of the seven popular sports mascots that have earned a prominent place in the history of sports and amongst sports enthusiasts.

Jazz Bear

Mr. Met

Phillie Phanatic

Benny the Bull

K.C Wolf

1) Jazz Bear:

Jazz Bear of Utah Jazz (Image via nba.com)

Introduced to the National Basketball Association league franchise in 1994, Jazz Bear is the official mascot for the Utah Jazz based in Salt Lake City, Utah. In a podcast with Dan Clark, the original NBA basketball Utah Jazz Bear, Jon Absey, shared that he created the mascot's character and costume and worked in over 800 home games.

Jazz Bear has achieved the title of Mascot of the Year for five years and won eight Mascot Leadership Awards.

2) Mr. Met:

Mr. Met of the New York Mets (Image via mlb.com)

The official mascot for the New York Mets of Major League Baseball, Mr. Met, was named the most popular mascot by Forbes in 2012. Mrs. Met and their children, called Little Mets, were then introduced. They sometimes make appearances at the games and also feature in advertisements.

Mr. Met's large baseball head and human-like body make him popular among fans. The mascot also became the first Major League mascot to entertain fans in a foreign land when the Mets played their first regular season game in Japan in 2000.

3) Phillie Phanatic:

The official mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball team, the Phillie Phanatic is a furry, green bird with a combination of red and blue. The mascot is often seen dancing with fans and sometimes hexes the opposite team. Phillie Phanatic debuted in 1978, and the mascot recently celebrated its birthday at the Citizen's Bank Park in April 2024.

In 2015, Good Morning America honored Phillie Phanatic as the best mascot in baseball. Additionally, Forbes magazine named the Philie Phanatic the best mascot in sports in 2008.

4) Benny the Bull:

Benny the Bull is the mascot of the National Basketball Association's Chicago Bulls. It is a red-colored bull with white horns and huge eyes with goggles and sporting the Chicago Bulls jersey. Benny the Bull was introduced to fans of the sport in 1969.

Benny the Bull bagged the title of the most popular mascot in sports in 2013 and the NBA's mascot of the year in 2015. Additionally, the mascot was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2017. The basketball mascot has garnered popularity amongst fans for crowd interactions, dance moves, and acrobatics.

5) K.C Wolf:

Introduced as the mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1989, KC Wolf is known for its funny routines, Elvis impersonation, and dancing that brings happiness and enthusiasm to the game. The Kansas City Chief mascot averages more than 150 speaking engagements every year and has presented over 3,000 school assemblies and kids programs.

Kansas City Chiefs chose the wolf to become their sports mascot to honor the wolf pack- a name given to the team's energetic and enthusiastic fans.

The abovementioned sports mascots are some of the most popular and are closely associated with the sports and teams they represent. Additionally, sports mascots like Wally the Green Monster, Burnie, and Pirate Parrot are some of the other well-known mascots in the sports arena.