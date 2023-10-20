Barcelona captain linked with MLS move and Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami - Reports

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto could reunite with Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami, as per 90Min.

Messi and Roberto spent several years together with the Blaugrana, appearing 245 times across competitions, registering four joint goal contributions. Now, the Herons are looking to add the former Spain international to their squad after bringing in former Barcelona stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Roberto is not a starter at Barcelona. He has just two starts in La Liga this season and hasn't done so in the UEFA Champions League campaign.

The 31-year-old defender's contract with the Blaugrana expires in 2024, but the aforementioned report claims that Roberto wishes to continue with them for as long as possible.

After coming up the ranks at Barcelona, Roberto has made 355 appearances across competitions, bagging 17 goals and 40 assists. He has won the Champions League trophy twice and La Liga seven times, among other titles.

Sergi Roberto wished for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in the summer

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto wished this summer for Lionel Messi to return to the side. Although rumours suggested that a reunion could have happened, the Argentina icon agreed a deal with Inter Miami of the MLS instead.

At the Camp Nou, Messi had 778 appearances across competitions, bagging 672 goals and providing 303 assists. He won the Champions League thrice and La Liga 10 times.

After the former Paris Saint-Germain star's move to the US, Roberto said (via SPORT):

"Everyone was looking forward to it, and, personally, I would have liked to play with Leo again.

"It was the story that everyone wanted him to return home, because it would have been the opportunity to give him the farewell he deserved. We tried, but it wasn't possible."

Despite the failed move, reports have linked Messi with a short-term return to the Blaugrana in January, having left them in 2021. That will provide the Spanish giants the opportunity to give the 36-year-old attacker his much-deserved farewell.

However, a loan deal in the coming transfer window seems unlikely, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.