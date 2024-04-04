Serena Williams launches Wyn beauty makeup line: Launch date, products, and cost explored

The former tennis player Serena Williams has announced the launch of Wyn Beauty, a beauty brand that focuses on clean formulas with high-performance ingredients.

Wyn Beauty's website states that the brand believes in the beauty of showing up as the best version of oneself and that their formulas are tested and formulated with deeper skin tones as the starting point, enabling everyone to find their match.

Wyn Beauty's current product portfolio comprises ten products, including skin tint, lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and more. Serena has been working on making the brand a reality for the last five years, the thought of which stemmed from moments wherein she'd have to make a media appearance right after a match with only a few minutes to put makeup on.

The tennis star's beauty brand conceptualizes 'active beauty' through a range of sweat-proof, smudge- and feather-resistant products. Launched as a joint venture with the Good Glamm Group, Wyn Beauty's products are available on the brand's website and will be available on Ulta Beauty starting April 7, 2024.

Serena Williams' Wyn Beauty's product portfolio explored

Wyn Beauty's range of products currently consists of ten products:

1) NOTHING TO SEE SOFT MATTE CREAMY CONCEALER ($20): The Nothing to See Soft Matte Creamy Concealer offers buildable to medium coverage and is available in 20 skin tone-flattering shades.

2) SAY EVERYTHING MAX INTENSITY FEATHERWEIGHT LIPSTICK ($20): With a hydrating, full-coverage, satin finish formula, the Say Everything lipstick range is available in 10 varied shades.

3) FEATURING YOU HYDRATING SKIN ENHANCING TINT SPF30 ($29): The Featuring You skin tint is formulated with the brand's Truly Unstoppable HydraComplex and invisible sun protection. Available in 36 shades, the skin tint delivers up to 72 hours of hydration.

4) GLIDELINE WATERPROOF LIQUID EYELINER ($21): Beauty enthusiasts can create the iconic cat-eye often sported by Serena Williams using the Glideline liquid eyeliner. The eyeliner features a pigmented black formula with an ultra-precise felt tip applicator.

5) TAKING SHAPE BROW SHADING PENCIL ($19): The Taking Shape brow shading pencil consists of a flexible hold formula and a grooming spoolie that shapes and defines the brows without tugging.

6) WORD OF MOUTH MAX COMFORT MATTE LIPSTICK ($20): The matte formula of this lipstick is available in ten bold shades that deliver up to 24 hours of hydration.

7) GLIDELINE LONGWEAR EYE PENCIL ($19): The glideline eye pencil offers a long-wear,transfer-resistant eyeliner formula that comes with a sponge-tip applicator and sharpener to create precise eye makeup looks.

8) MVP: MOST VERSATILE PIGMENT ($21): MVP is a multifunctional lip and cheek color with a buildable, long-wear formula that offers a satin finish. The multifunctional lip and cheek pigment is smudge-resistant and is available in 8 shades.

9) NO WORDS NEEDED LIP SERUM ($18): Available in a translucent pink shade, the lip serum hydrates the lips for up to 24 hours with a lightweight, non-sticky texture.

10) BIG VISION LENGTHENING & DEFINING TUBING MASCARA ($19): The big vision tubing mascara features a double-arched brush that coats the lashes from root to tip in a smudge-resistant formula.

More details on Wyn Beauty by Serena Willaims

Commenting on her arrival in the beauty arena, Serena Willaims told People in an exclusive interview:

“I've always been into beauty. But when you're a tennis player, there's only so much that you can do because you’re out there on the court for hours. You move and sweat a lot, and you wipe everything away.”

“Then, imagine you're on center court and you're winning, and then you have 15 minutes to get ready before your press conference — and that includes undoing all the tape jobs and showering. You want to look halfway decent after sweating for hours.” She continued.

Moreover, in her exclusive interview with Byrdie, Serena Williams explained that Wyn Beauty's product range is authentic to who she is, from the clean formulas to the chartreuse packaging, which is a homage to her tennis career.

With a varied product range and a price range of up to $30, Wyn Beauty has generated a buzz among beauty enthusiasts and fans of Serena Williams. The beauty brand's products are available on its official website and will retail across more than 680 Ulta Beauty stores offline and online starting April 7, 2024.