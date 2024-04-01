How to make your eyes look bigger with makeup? 

Beauty enthusiasts can make their eyes look bigger with makeup instead of considering eye lifting or surgical options. Those can be dangerous and also cost more than a few makeup products.

Making the eyes look bigger with makeup entails multiple techniques and tricks used by makeup artists to make the eyes her centre of attraction in a makeup look or accentuate a particular feature.

Eyes are not only windows to the soul but also the key to acing makeup looks. People with big eyes are often called bambi-eyed or doe-eyed and beauty enthusiasts can achieve a similar look using simple steps and a few makeup products.

Techniques to make your eyes look bigger with makeup

Using makeup techniques and products to make the eyes look bigger doesn't entail undertaking any research on the shape of the eyes or buying products that claim to enhance the size of the eyes.

One can simply make the eyes look bigger with makeup using easily available products.

1) Applying nude eyeshadow shades to the crease of the eye

Similar to the makeup hack of using light or neutral shades to enhance the high points of the face, one can use a neutral eyeshadow shade on the crease of the eyes to make them appear bigger.

This illusion is the result of neutral eyeshadows reflecting light which accentuates the shape of the eyes.

Beauty enthusiasts can also opt for a brown shade on the crease of the lid as it gives the effect of a wider lid. Use a fluffy brush to use the eyeshadow with an outward-to-inward blending technique and apply the eyeshadow in small circles.

2) Shape the brows

Bold and well-brushed brows enhance the shape of the eyes and hence gaps between the eyebrows must be filled in using an eyebrow pencil. Shading the brows gives them a fuller appearance and enhances the dimension of the eyes as well.

The trick to getting fuller-looking brows is not to tweeze or trim them to look very thin, just remove the excessively grown hair. One can also use a tinted eyebrow gel to make the brows look defined.

3) Use a mascara

Dramatic lashes often make the eyes look bigger and hence a volumizing mascara is the ideal makeup product to enhance the size of the eyes.

Using mascara makes the eyes appear awake, given the product lengthens the upper and lower lashes. Beauty enthusiasts can use two coats of mascara on the upper and lower lash line to get a shape closer to the doe-like eye shape.

4) Tightlining the eyes

Lining the eyes with kohl makes the eyes look bigger, especially for people who have small or hooded eyes.

One can use a light shade of liner or kohl to accentuate the shape of the eyes as a white or nude shade makes the waterline appear bigger.

However, the tightlining technique entails using a brown or black liner to the lash line and the waterline to enhance the shape of the eyes.

5) Trying a winged eyeliner look

Extending the eyeliner beyond the outer corner of the eyes creates a shape-accentuating effect and draws the gaze in an outwards direction to make the eyes appear bigger.

One can either extend the eyeliner as a simple line or draw a cat eye shape, flipping it to the crease area in a flicked-out manner to make the upper lash line look enhanced.

Making the eyes look bigger with makeup is about using minimal products with the right techniques. Beauty enthusiasts with small-shaped eyes and hooded eyes can use the abovementioned techniques to make their eyes look bigger and enhance their makeup looks.