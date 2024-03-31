Kohl rimmed eyes: A guide to the beauty trend 

Kohl is a makeup essential for many beauty enthusiasts and the kohl rimmed eyes makeup trend is proof of how the pigmented eye makeup product accentuates a makeup look. Ideal for those who like wearing bold eye makeup looks, and fans of dramatic eyes, kohl rimmed eyes entail using a dark, pigmented shade of kohl on the upper and lower eyelids.

The eye makeup trend is often sported on runways and red-carpet events, given it enhances a simple base by bringing out the shape of the eyes and making them appear brighter. Beauty enthusiasts don't need to have big eyes or dove-like eyes to nail this eye makeup look, it suits all face types and eye shapes.

Steps to recreate the trending kohl rimmed eyes makeup look:

Beauty enthusiasts can sport kohl rimmed eyes on traditional as well as formal and glam outfits. This eye makeup is ideal for those who like a subtle, dewy base and want the eyes to be the highlight of their makeup look.

Step 1: After, prepping the skin and applying base makeup like primer, foundation, and concealer, it is time to moisturize and prime the eyelid area. When doing eye makeup, it is equally important to prep the eyelids to ensure the eye makeup glides seamlessly with a creaseless finish and lasts longer.

Use concealer on the lids and the under-eye area and apply a neutral eyeshadow shade like beige or subtle peach. This makes the eye makeup look intense and also makes the eyes pop.

Step 2: The second step is to use black kohl eyeliner and line the waterline with it. Proceed to line the eyelid and join the two along the rim of the eyes making it look like a black-hued tracing of the eye shape.

Step 3: Using an angled eyeshadow brush, smudge the kohl line on the upper eyelid, blending it outwards to give a soft effect. Use a similar smudging technique on the lower lid.

Step 4: Use a volumizing mascara and accentuate the eye makeup look by drawing a winged eyeliner extending to the outer corners.

Kohl eyeliners and other products to create kohl rimmed eyes makeup look:

Some of the products that can help beauty enthusiasts curate the kohl rimmed eye makeup look include:

1) Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner ($27):

The Kulfi long-wear eyeliner is a waterproof, smudge-proof, and smooth-gliding eyeliner with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera as the primary ingredients. It is an intensely pigmented eyeliner that has won Allure's Best of Beauty Awards in 2023.

2) MAC Eye Kohl Eyeliner ($23):

MAC's eye kohl eyeliner is a rich color eyeliner that offers a matte finish. The eyeliner is free of fragrance, oil, and other eye irritants like paraben and mineral oil. A long-lasting eyeliner, this MAC product is opthalmologist-tested.

3) Kiko Milano Smart Colour Eyeshadow ($5.50):

The Kiko Milano Smart Colour eyeshadow is a soft and creamy, powder formula with intense pigment and a silky texture that glides easily. The ideal shades for creating the kohl rimmed eyes are 02 Pearly Champagne and 05 Matte Moka.

Kohl rimmed eyes allow beauty enthusiasts to switch up a simple makeup look by adding eyeshadow, kohl, and mascara to the makeup regime. This is an easy-to-create, suits-all-face shapes makeup look that has been sported frequently by celebrities like Mila Kunis and Vanessa Hudgens.