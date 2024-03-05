Summer 2024: 7 Best eye makeup trends to follow

Eye makeup is an important part of creating a look as it ties all the blushing, contouring, and highlighting elements together. With the advent of Summer 2024, multiple eye makeup trends are doing the rounds. These incorporate bright and poppy colours as opposed to the dark and icy shades that typically dominate eye makeup trends in the winter.

Moreover, the recent Fall/Winter runway shows and award functions have given beauty enthusiasts ample eye makeup trends to experiment with.

7 Best eye makeup trends to follow in Summer 2024

Summer 2024 calls for a shift in makeup trends and team SK has compiled a list of the 7 best eye makeup trends that beauty enthusiasts can sport all summer long:

Raspberry Pink eye makeup

Blue eye makeup

Frosted eye look

Reverse cat eye

Graphic eye makeup

80s revival eye makeup

Grunge eye makeup

1) Raspberry Pink eye makeup:

Dior's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection showcased a plethora of beautiful clothes, however, the highlight of the collection was the electric eye makeup in a raspberry pink shade. It made headlines owing to its unique finish and the fact that it isn't a full-eye makeup or winged liner.

It involves a raspberry pink shade along the outer corner of the eyes and the lids. Creating this simple eye makeup with poppy coral shades can elevate summery outfits.

2) Blue eye makeup:

So far Summer 2024's prediction for eye makeup trends is simple, subtle yet impactful and the blue eyeshadow trend fits into this theme. One can pick any shade of blue - however, it should preferably be an icy shade.

Beauty enthusiasts can experiment with pastel and icy shades of blue eyeshadow to create standalone eye makeup looks or pair the same with navy blue eyeliners.

3) Frosted Eye look:

The frosted eye makeup look is one of many trends that will be evergreen. It can be recreated with a simple nude base, iced or shimmery frosted eyeshadow as a topper, and white eyeliner or a white eyeshadow as a finishing touch. The best way to ace this eye makeup is to smudge the icy or white shade.

4) Reverse cat eye:

With multiple tutorial videos on social media platforms, the reverse cat eye makeup look is a unique twist to the classic winged cat eyeliner. The first step is to apply a mid-toned eyeshadow on the lower lash line followed by a deep eyeshadow shade. Instead of extending the eyeliner toward the end of the lashline, run the liner from the start of the eyes. This creates a feline-like eye makeup look.

5) Graphic eye makeup:

Taking the graphic eyeliner trend a notch further, the graphic eye makeup trend is all about using pastel and frosty shades to create an extended eyeliner-like effect using eyeshadow. One can also incorporate a graphic eyeliner to accentuate this trend.

6) 80s revival eye makeup:

Exuding Summer 2024 vibes, the 80s eye makeup entails the use of bright, poppy shades on the lids. Since the main focus of 80s makeup is the eyes, it is important to keep the rest of the face neutral. Choose two to three bright eyeshadow shades and layer them either on top of one another or in an ombre style.

7) Grunge eye makeup:

Grunge eye makeup is ideal for days when one doesn't want to indulge in an eyeshadow. The grunge eye makeup look involves lining the waterline and lash line with kohl and applying a liner on the lids to give it a smudged effect towards the end.

Using a volumizing mascara on the upper and lower lash line accentuates this low-effort, stylish eye makeup look.

The abovementioned eye makeup trends can be recreated with basic palette shades, mascaras, and liners. Beauty enthusiasts can ace these eye makeup looks and pair them with a minimal base and glossy lips- a look perfect for the summer.