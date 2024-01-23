7 Best Ikea wall art for living room that's budget-friendly and aesthetic 

IKEA is committed to offering high-quality, affordable, sustainable, and functional products. From DIY furniture to IKEA wall art that are relevant and affordable to multiple home decor themes.

IKEA claims its wall art sets and single pieces can transform bare walls into stylish displays. One can mix and match the brand’s various sizes, colors, and wall art textures. Moreover, the modernist furniture and interior design store provides multiple artwork options that don’t cost a fortune and are easy to hang on walls that need some amping up.

The Swedish home decor and furniture brand offers prints, photos, illustrations, and more in the wall art category with varied themes, finishes, and textures. Here is a compilation of the seven best IKEA wall art to adorn and elevate the living room.

7 best budget-friendly and aesthetic IKEA wall art for the living room

1) PJÄTTERYD Faded Shoreline ($39.99):

PJÄTTERYD Faded Shoreline wall art (Image via IKEA)

Perfect for the living room of a beach person, the PJÄTTERYD Faded Shoreline is a 22”x 22” three-wall painting set that features coconut trees swaying in the wind on an island.

The painting features pastel shades of green, light blue, and white that will pair well in a living room with ample light. The faded shoreline painting is printed on a canvas with a deep frame, making the picture look unique and striking.

2) GILLSTAD Wall decoration ($22.99):

GILLSTAD Wall decoration (Image via IKEA)

The dried sedge wall art allows one to decorate their walls without restoring wall paintings. The GILLSTAD Ikea wall art features three circle wall plates handmade from dried sedges. The GILLSTAD wall decoration is easy to hang and offers a unique artsy touch to the living room.

The wall art is curated by skilled craftspeople with clear lacquer and sedge that have the property to age beautifully and develop a special character over time.

3) PJÄTTERYD Picture, traffic ($29.99):

PJÄTTERYD Picture, traffic (Image via IKEA)

The PJÄTTERYD traffic picture depicts an aerial view of what traffic looks like with the road and cars painted in a unique, artistic manner taking an approach from extreme realism.

This wall art is different as the picture continues around the edge of the canvas and is printed on high-quality canvas which gives it extra depth. IKEA recommends that the painting be mounted with ALFTA adhesive hooks.

4) KÄNGSLEBODA Wall decoration ($4.99):

KÄNGSLEBODA Wall decoration (Image via IKEA)

Globetrotters can elevate their living room with personalized IKEA wall art that reads Traveller. Since the color of the wall art is black, it is a neutral shade that goes with most wall colors, and this wall art can easily be fixed using fasteners.

A unique piece of wall art, it differs from contemporary paintings and abstract murals.

5) PJÄTTERYD Picture, Linear portraits ($22.99):

PJÄTTERYD Picture, Linear portraits (Image via IKEA)

Abstract art pieces have always added a unique and expressive touch to home decor because of their versatility and the fact that they don't represent anything specific. An element of creativity for the living room, the PJÄTTERYD liner portraits showcase two abstract faces in a black-and-white combination.

IKEA recommends using ALFTA hooks to mount the portraits onto the wall.

6) PJÄTTERYD Picture, moonlight:

PJÄTTERYD Picture, moonlight (Image via IKEA)

This moonlight wall art exudes calming energy and highlights a harmonious ambiance. The moon phase wall art features graceful curves and a unique design to create harmony in one’s living room.

Moreover, the calming energy of the moon depicted in the IKEA wall art in an indoor setting promotes balance and relaxation within the environment.

7) KOPPARFALL Picture, city skyline ($49.99):

KOPPARFALL Picture, city skyline (Image via IKEA)

In IKEA’s KOPPARFALL motif, the wall art is printed on a metal surface, which creates a 3D effect that accentuates the look of any wall, especially the living room.

This motif is unique and different from usual paintings of flowers, nature, and animals. It offers a portrait of city life for those who love architecture and the urban concrete jungle.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Why is IKEA famous amongst home decor enthusiasts?

IKEA offers a wide range of furniture, home decor, and house-help items that are affordable and add to a home's aesthetics and utility. Additionally, the brand offers thoughtfully designed and thoroughly tested products ideal for people seeking pocket-friendly yet beautiful-looking home products.

2) Why invest in IKEA wall art for the living room?

Wall art is a living room essential. However, getting an exclusive designer piece or a famous painting by an artist can cost homeowners a fortune. IKEA wall art offers a wide range of wall art that looks unique, affordable, and is available in multiple options that suit the aesthetics of every home.