Shinedown, the multi-platinum rock band, announced their upcoming US tour, The Revolutions Live Tour, set to kick off in the fall of 2023. The tour will be co-produced by Live Nation and FPC Live and will feature support from Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

Both bands have received recognition for their unique sound and impressive live performances.

Shinedown’s tour will begin in St. Louis and end in Denver

Shinedown will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in St. Louis, which is scheduled to take place on September 3, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Denver concert on October 20, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the Shinedown tour:

September 3, 2023 – St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 4, 2023 – Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

September 6, 2023 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

September 8, 2023 – Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 9, 2023 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway *^

September 12, 2023 – Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ~

September 13, 2023 – Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 15, 2023 – Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest*^

September 16, 2023 – Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

September 19, 2023 – Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 21, 2023 – Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 23, 2023 – Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

September 24, 2023 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September 26, 2023 – Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 27, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

September 29, 2023 – Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

September 30, 2023 – Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

October 3, 2023 – Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

October 5, 2023 – Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

October 6, 2023 – Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

October 8, 2023 – Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 9, 2023 – San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

October 12, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 13, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 15, 2023 – Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 17, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

October 19, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October 20, 2023 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Get to Know about the rock bands Shinedown, Papa Roach, and emerging metal band Spiritbox

Shinedown is an American rock band formed in 2001 in Jacksonville, Florida, and has since released six studio albums. The band has earned numerous awards and nominations, including a Billboard Music Award and an iHeartRadio Music Award. Their hit songs include Second Chance, Sound of Madness, and If You Only Knew.

Papa Roach

Papa Roach is an American rock band formed in 1993 and has since released ten studio albums. Papa Roach has been recognized with several awards and nominations, they are the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award winner for Rock Artist of the Year, and previously they received two MTV Video Music Award nominations, a Teen Choice Award, and a Billboard Music Award nomination. Their hit songs include Last Resort, Scars, and To Be Loved.

Spiritbox

Spiritbox is a Canadian metal band formed in 2017. It quickly gained recognition in the metal community for its unique sound and impressive live performances. Although relatively new to the music scene, Spiritbox has already been nominated for multiple awards, including a Juno Award for Heavy Metal Album of the Year.

Their debut album, Eternal Blue, was released in 2021 and has received critical acclaim.

