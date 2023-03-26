How to watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards online? Streaming details, performers, nominees and more details explored

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is set to take place on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The highly awaited music award for this year will be broadcast live on the FOX TV Network from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.

Moreover, the 10th annual event is going to be a star-studded affair as the audience will witness performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cody Johnson, Muni Long and Latto.

Music icons Taylor Swift and Pink will receive honorary awards at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

How to stream the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards online?

Scheduled to air live at 8 pm ET on Fox TV Channel, the 10th annual awards show will also premiere as a taped-delayed edition at 8 pm PT for the West Coast. The award ceremony will also be broadcast on the iHeart Radio app and across iHeart Media radio stations.

Audiences who have a connection to Fox through satellite, cable, or streaming will be able to catch the show on television or stream it online at Fox.com. However, viewers who do not have a direct connection to the network will be able to stream the award ceremony on streaming platforms like DirectTV Stream, Sling, Hulu+ Live TV, Vidgo, and Fubo.

Who is the host for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards?

The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz will host the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 58-year-old rock star Kravitz shared his excitement about hosting the upcoming award function:

"I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,...As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won't want to miss."

A look at the nominees for some of the awards for the event

Taylor Swift will be given the prestigious iHeartRadio Innovator Award this year, while Pink will receive the special iHeartRadio Icon Award. Aside from them, here are the nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Nominees for Song of the Year:

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Big Energy – Latto

First Class – Jack Harlow

Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID

Ghost – Justin Bieber

Industry Baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

Woman – Doja Cat

Nominees for Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Drake

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jack Harlow

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Lizzo

The Weeknd

Nominees for Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Blackpink

Black Eyed Peas

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Imagine Dragons

Glass Animals

Måneskin

Parmalee

OneRepublic

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Nominees for Best Lyrics:

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

ABCDEFU – Gayle

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Lift Me Up – Rihanna

Glimpse of Us – Joji

N95 – Kendrick Lamar

Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

Wasted on You – Morgan Wallen

Pushin P – Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

We Don't Talk About Bruno – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the cast of Encanto

Nominees for Best Music Video:

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Calm Down – Rema & Selena Gomez

As It Was – Harry Styles

Don't Be Shy – Tiësto & Karol G

Envolver – Anitta

Don't You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta

Left and Right – Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny

Pink Venom – Blackpink

Yet To Come – BTS

Don't forget to watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27, 2023.

