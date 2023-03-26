How to watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards online? Streaming details, performers, nominees and more details explored

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is set to take place on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The highly awaited music award for this year will be broadcast live on the FOX TV Network from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.
Moreover, the 10th annual event is going to be a star-studded affair as the audience will witness performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cody Johnson, Muni Long and Latto.
Music icons Taylor Swift and Pink will receive honorary awards at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
How to stream the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards online?
Scheduled to air live at 8 pm ET on Fox TV Channel, the 10th annual awards show will also premiere as a taped-delayed edition at 8 pm PT for the West Coast. The award ceremony will also be broadcast on the iHeart Radio app and across iHeart Media radio stations.
Audiences who have a connection to Fox through satellite, cable, or streaming will be able to catch the show on television or stream it online at Fox.com. However, viewers who do not have a direct connection to the network will be able to stream the award ceremony on streaming platforms like DirectTV Stream, Sling, Hulu+ Live TV, Vidgo, and Fubo.
Who is the host for this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards?
The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz will host the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 58-year-old rock star Kravitz shared his excitement about hosting the upcoming award function:
"I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,...As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won't want to miss."
A look at the nominees for some of the awards for the event
Taylor Swift will be given the prestigious iHeartRadio Innovator Award this year, while Pink will receive the special iHeartRadio Icon Award. Aside from them, here are the nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Nominees for Song of the Year:
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- Big Energy – Latto
- First Class – Jack Harlow
- Enemy – Imagine Dragons & JID
- Ghost – Justin Bieber
- Industry Baby – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- Heat Waves – Glass Animals
- Woman – Doja Cat
Nominees for Artist of the Year:
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jack Harlow
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Taylor Swift
- Lizzo
- The Weeknd
Nominees for Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- AJR
- Blackpink
- Black Eyed Peas
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- Imagine Dragons
- Glass Animals
- Måneskin
- Parmalee
- OneRepublic
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Nominees for Best Lyrics:
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- ABCDEFU – Gayle
- Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
- Lift Me Up – Rihanna
- Glimpse of Us – Joji
- N95 – Kendrick Lamar
- Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
- Wasted on You – Morgan Wallen
- Pushin P – Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
- We Don't Talk About Bruno – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the cast of Encanto
Nominees for Best Music Video:
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- Calm Down – Rema & Selena Gomez
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Don't Be Shy – Tiësto & Karol G
- Envolver – Anitta
- Don't You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta
- Left and Right – Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS
- Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny
- Pink Venom – Blackpink
- Yet To Come – BTS
Don't forget to watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27, 2023.