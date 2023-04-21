Steve Morse Band Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Legendary guitarist Steve Morse and his band, the Steve Morse Band, will embark on a US tour this year.

This marks the first time in 10 years that Morse has taken his band on the road, and fans around the country are eagerly anticipating their chance to see him perform live once again.

Tickets for Steve Morse's tour are now available on his official website, with ticket prices ranging from $65 dollars onwards. Tickets for the tour are expected to sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to purchase them early to avoid missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the greatest guitarists of all time perform live.

Steve Morse's US tour will begin in Annapolis and end in Cleveland

Steve Morse and his will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Annapolis, which is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2023. After visiting several cities across the UK, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Cleveland concert on May 28, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

April Shows:

April 22 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head

April 23 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

April 24 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

May Shows:

May 25 - Homer, NY - Homer Center for the Arts

May 26 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theatre

May 27 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Blackbox

May 28 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club

More dates for the tour will be announced soon. For more information, visit Steve Moore's official website for further updates regarding the shows.

Guitarist Steve Morse left his band Deep Purple in 2022

Steve Morse is an American guitarist and composer who has gained recognition for his work with several notable bands. He is most notably known as the founder of Dixie Dregs and for his contributions to the bands Deep Purple and Kansas.

Steve Morse established Dixie Dregs in 1975, and they released their debut album, The Great Spectacular, in 1976. The band's unique combination of rock, jazz, and classical music quickly gained them a loyal following as they continued to release successful albums throughout 1970s and 1980s.

In addition to his work with Dixie Dregs, Morse has collaborated with many other bands throughout his career, including Kansas and Deep Purple. He joined Deep Purple in 1994 and contributed to several of their albums, including Purpendicular, Abandon, Bananas, Rapture of the Deep, and Now What?!

Morse has also established himself as a solo artist, releasing his debut solo album, The Introduction, in 1984. He has since released multiple solo albums, including High Tension Wires, Southern Steel, and Major Impacts.

Throughout his illustrious career, Morse has received numerous accolades, including several Grammy nominations and five Best Overall Guitarist awards from Guitar Player magazine. In 2001, he was also inducted into the Guitar Player Hall of Fame.

In 2022, Steve Morse parted ways with Deep Purple due to his wife's health concerns. Despite this, he continues to be recognized as an influential figure in the world of music, and his contributions to the industry have been celebrated by fans and critics alike.

Apart from his career in music, Morse has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavors. He has contributed to organizations such as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Humane Society of the United States, and the MusiCares Foundation.

Morse's commitment to charitable causes reflects his desire to use his talent to make a positive impact beyond the world of music.

