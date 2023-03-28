Who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023? Confirmed list of legends

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 is just a few days away and four wrestling legends have already been confirmed for the event. While some are notable stars from the Stamford-based promotion, others have made their name prominent elsewhere.

The first inductee, Rey Mysterio, has accomplished numerous championships in WWE. He also engaged in numerous memorable feuds against the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Batista, and more. He signed with the company in 2002 but departed in 2015. His second run occurred in 2018. He later teamed up with his real-life son and current Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, who became his main rival at the time. The father-and-son is scheduled for a WrestleMania 39 match.

The Great Muta, real name Keiji Muto, never competed in WWE, but he did perform in WCW, AEW, NJPW, and more. He feuded with the likes of Ric Flair, Sting, Lex Luger, and more. Despite being in his 60s, he just retired this year. In one of his matches for his retirement tour, he even faced Shinsuke Nakamura.

Andy Kaufman was one of the celebrities who was involved in professional wrestling. The comedian previously approached Vince McMahon Sr. about joining WWF (now WWE), but the latter turned it down as he didn't want to mix show business with the sport. Still, Kaufman tried his hand into the Continental Wrestling Association, where he famously feuded with Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Stacy Keibler, the latest inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame 2023, is not only associated as a singles performer but also with a few superstars. She debuted in 2001 and aligned herself with Torrie Wilson, feuding with the likes of Lita, Trish Stratus, and Jaqueline. Keibler was later associated with The Dudley Boyz and even worked as an assistant to Vince McMahon. She retired from wrestling in 2006.

WWE Hall of Fame 2023: Will Rey Mysterio retire after his WrestleMania 39 match?

At the moment, only the first inductee is still active in the ring. He is the third active wrestler to be inducted into the HOF, alongside Ric Flair and Goldberg. From what it looks like, the former Tag Team Champion might keep this status for a while.

As reported earlier, Rey Mysterio asked Triple H about possibly retiring at WrestleMania. Despite his status at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023, his recent feud with Dominik may have caused a change of heart.

“At one point, it was discussed that Rey Mysterio was going to retire at WrestleMania. But I don't think next weekend is his last match, regardless of the Hall of Fame. This storyline kind of reinvigorated him a little bit.”

It remains to be seen which other stars could join the line-up for the WWE Hall of Fame 2023.

