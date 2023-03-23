Is Rey Mysterio retiring from WWE at WrestleMania 39? Reason behind his decision

Rey Mysterio is one of the most prolific luchadors to ever grace WWE. The 2023 Hall of Fame inductee has served the promotion for decades and proved that size doesn't matter in pro wrestling. It would be sad to eventually see him walk away from the ring after giving so many memories and spectacles to wrestling fans week after week.

The Master of the 619 is feuding with his own son on the SmackDown brand. Since joining The Judgment Day in August 2022, Dominik Mysterio has consistently disrespected the legend’s legacy and interfered in his matches. Their family feud is headed for a match at WrestleMania 39 which was speculated to be the time when Rey bids his final goodbyes.

As it turns out, Rey Mysterio reportedly consulted with Triple H about a wrestling retirement at The Show of Shows some time ago. The Game’s take on the matter is unknown. However, Rey has had a sudden change of heart due to his ongoing storyline with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. It has fueled his wrestling passion. So, no, the masked legend will not be retiring at WrestleMania 39.

“At one point, it was discussed that Rey Mysterio was going to retire at WrestleMania. But I don't think next weekend is his last match, regardless of the Hall of Fame. This storyline kind of reinvigorated him a little bit.”

Last year, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would be ready to retire when his son becomes worthy of carrying the Mysterio legacy on his shoulders. He also teased the idea of a fight with Dominik to be his last bout, but it looks like the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer still has some gas left in the tank.

Usually, a Hall of Fame induction comes after a superstar’s wrestling journey is over or if it is nearing its end. Rey, who is currently aged 48, claimed he was doubtful of whether to retire at the 50 mark or continue wrestling even after that. Mysterio hasn’t shown any signs of stopping anytime soon.

When Will WWE make Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio official for WrestleMania 39?

Prolonging the anticipated bout against Dominik could cause fans to lose interest in the whole story. Expectations are high on Rey Mysterio finally snapping at his son and giving him a beatdown to remember. The upcoming SmackDown could be an opportune time to book the fight for WrestleMania 39 as LA Knight and Rey will be in action, with Dominik still lurking in the shadows.

The Judgment Day members, especially Rhea Ripley, are expected to interfere in their potential ‘Mania match which leads to Dominik Mysterio’s victory. WWE probably shouldn’t overdo the father-son rivalry, leading to the Mysterios completely going their separate ways. It remains to be seen when Rey Mysterio’s actual retirement will be.

