Dominik Mysterio is set for a massive first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Dominik Mysterio has been one of the most notorious superstars on the red brand ever since he joined The Judgment Day on the brand. According to a recent report, Dominik is set to face Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 as that was WWE's plan for the father/son duo from the beginning.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable as he turned his back on his father and Edge at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 and aligned with The Judgment Day. After adopting a new persona and abandoning his father, Dominik began working with the stable to send Rey away from the brand.

The father/son duo have crossed paths on numerous occasions in the past year but Rey refused to raise a hand at his son. According to a recent report from WON, WWE always had plans for the two superstars to face each other at WrestleMania 39:

"Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio. This hasn’t been announced but has been the plan for months to hold off their first singles match to this show." [H/T - BodySlam]

A lot of animosity has been built between the father and son duo over the past few months and WrestleMania could be the perfect place for their eventual showdown.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

In 2020, Dominik Mysterio made his debut with the company, defending his father against the wrath of Seth Rollins and Murphy on WWE RAW. He then lost in his debut match against The Visionary at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

After ending a tedious storyline with Rollins and Murphy, The Mysterios began focusing on the blue brand's tag team division. Later, they ended up feuding with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

The father/son duo made history in the company when they defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

However, their reign ended when they feuded with The Usos and lost their titles. It will be interesting to see a massive father/son showdown at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

