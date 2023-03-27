Former WWE Superstar reacts to being added to Hall of Fame 2023

WWE has kept a short list for the Hall of Fame ceremony under the new regime and a handful of names have been announced by the company. Former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler recently reacted to being inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

After breaking out as Nitro Girls in WCW, Stacy Keibler signed with Vince McMahon's company. She entertained fans for years as a sports entertainer before retiring from active competition.

There were recent rumors regarding Keibler joining the Hall of Fame, but there was no confirmation from either party. Speaking to People, Keibler confirmed the news and reacted to being added to the Hall of Fame:

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. When she [WWE Representative] told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness." [H/T - People]

Currently, Rey Mysterio, Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman are slated to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

