Vince Russo thinks 70% of WWE fans don't know who 2023 Hall of Fame inductee is

Vince Russo has weighed in on Andy Kaufman being announced as the latest inductee into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. He shared that he's a major fan of the legendary comedian, but doesn't think the majority of fans know who he is.

Kaufman was involved in a popular feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in the 80s. They shared the ring with each other numerous times in Continental Wrestling Association, which also involved 'The Mouth of the South' Jimmy Hart.

Andy was interested in joining WWE, but Vince McMahon Sr. refused, as he didn't want to incorporate show business into his product.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he welcomes Andy Kaufman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, he thinks 70% of wrestling fans don't know who Kaufman is:

"I am a huge Andy Kaufman fan, his whole career, including [Jerry] Lawler, Jimmy Hart, all that. In the other room I even got an Andy Kaufman action figure. I'm watching his induction into the Hall of Fame which I think is absolutely great, absolutely tremendous," said Russo.

He continued:

"But I gotta ask this: what percentage of the WWE Universe is absolutely clueless over that Lawler-Kaufman-Letterman angle? I would say 70% of the audience doesn't have a clue A) who Andy Kaufman is, B) why the heck is this guy being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. That was a long time ago. I say 70% does not know," he added. [24:16-25:19]

Vince Russo thinks Jimmy Hart should be involved in Andy Kaufman's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Vince Russo shared that he would love it if WWE made a video package to show who Andy Kaufman was to the audience.

He also said that Jimmy Hart would be a good option to induct Kaufman:

"I would love to see that [video package], I would love to see a Lawler in the middle of that, that would be tremendous. I would love to see that bro. Bring Jimmy Hart back. I think Jimmy Hart's gotta be in that mix somewhere [about possibly inducted Kaufman]." [26:03-26:38]

Other superstars announced for the Hall of Fame include Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta.

