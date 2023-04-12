Sting Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Legendary British musician Sting has announced that his highly anticipated 2023 world tour is finally set to touch down in North America. Sting has added North American dates to his ongoing world tour, which will include stops in significant cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, Boston, and others.
Fans across North America are already buzzing with excitement over the news of Sting's upcoming tour. Many have been waiting for years to see the singer perform live, and are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to do so.
Tickets will go on presale for sting.com members today on April 12 and public sales on Friday, April 14 via TicketMaster. Sting's tour tickets are expected to sell out quickly, with fans eager to secure their spots on time.
Sting's world tour will begin in Sacramento and end at Rogers
Sting's months-long scheduled world tour has already started, and he will be performing at his concert in Sacramento, which is scheduled to take place today, April 12, 2023. after visiting several cities across the globe. The singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert at Rogers on October 12, 2023.
The following are the complete details of the venues with the additional new dates of the tour:
- 12 April 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live
- 13 April 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live
- 01 June 2023 – Bilbao, ES - Bilbao Arena
- 03 June 2023 – South Tenerife, ES - Adeje Football Stadium
- 04 June 2023 – Gran Canaria, ES - Plaza de la Música
- 06 June 2023 – Bruchsaal, DE - Schlossgarten
- 08 June 2023 – Kvaerndrup, DK - Heartland Festival
- 10 June 2023 – Stavanger, NO - Stavanger Festival
- 13 June 2023 – Kassel, DE - Friederichsplatz
- 14 June 2023 – Coburg, DE - Schlossplatz
- 16 June 2023 – Halle, DE - Peissnitzinsel
- 17 June 2023 – Wiesbaden, DE - Brita Arena
- 18 June 2023 – Fontainebleu, FR - FBLO Festival
- 20 June 2023 – Mönchengladbach, DE - SparkassenPark
- 22 June 2023 – Lingen, DE - Platz vor der Emsland Arena
- 24 June 2023 – Bedford, UK - Bedford Park
- 25 June 2023 – Scarborough, UK - Open Air Theatre
- 28 June 2023 – Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
- 30 June 2023 – Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival
- 02 July 2023 – Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle
- 04 July 2023 – Halifax, UK - The Piece Hall
- 06 July 2023 – Orléans, FR - L’Aréna d’Orléans
- 07 July 2023 – Argelès-sur-Mer, FR - Les Deferlantes Festival
- 09 July 2023 – Herouville St Clair, FR - Beauregard Festival
- 11 July 2023 – Mantua, IT - Piazza Sordello
- 12 July 2023 – Turin, IT - Stupinigi Sonik Park
- 14 July 2023 – Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco Della Musica
- 16 July 2023 – Klagenfurt, AT - Woerthersee Stadion
- 17 July 2023 – Vienna, AT - Stadthalle
- 19 July 2023 – Pardubice, CZ - Enteria Arena
- 20 July 2023 – Krakow, PO - Tauron Arena
- 22 July 2023 – St. Julien en Genevois, FR - Festival Guitare en Scene
- 23 July 2023 – Monte Carlo, MC - Sporting Summer Festival
- 25 July 2023 – Orange, FR - Theatre Antique
- 01 September 2023 – Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
- 02 September 2023 – Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
- 03 September 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Newly Announced Dates:
- 05 September 2023 – Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- 07 September 2023 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- 20 September 2023 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- 23 September 2023 – West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
- 29 September 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- 02 October 2023 – Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
- 04 October 2023 – San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
- 07 October 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
- 09 October 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
- Oct. 12, 2023 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP
Sting is 17 times grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Amnesty International Ambassador
Sting is a British musician, singer, and songwriter, born on October 2, 1951. He first gained fame as the lead vocalist and bassist of the rock band The Police, which was formed in 1977. After the band broke up in 1984, Sting embarked on a successful solo career, releasing his debut album "The Dream of the Blue Turtles" in 1985.
Sting's debut single from his first solo album was "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free," which was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was followed by other hits from the album, including Fortress Around Your Heart and Love Is the Seventh Wave.
Sting's debut album, "The Dream of the Blue Turtles," was released in 1985 and was a departure from the rock sound of The Police, incorporating elements of jazz, reggae, and world music.
The album was a commercial and critical success, reaching number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and earning a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.
Throughout his career, Sting has received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to music. He has won 17 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for Every Breath You Take with The Police and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You as a solo artist. Sting was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Police in 2003.
In addition to his music career, Sting is also known for his philanthropy and activism, particularly in the areas of human rights and environmental conservation. He has been recognized for his efforts with honors such as the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award and the Rainforest Foundation Fund's Founders Award.