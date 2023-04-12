Sting Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Legendary British musician Sting has announced that his highly anticipated 2023 world tour is finally set to touch down in North America. Sting has added North American dates to his ongoing world tour, which will include stops in significant cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, Boston, and others.

Fans across North America are already buzzing with excitement over the news of Sting's upcoming tour. Many have been waiting for years to see the singer perform live, and are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to do so.

Tickets will go on presale for sting.com members today on April 12 and public sales on Friday, April 14 via TicketMaster. Sting's tour tickets are expected to sell out quickly, with fans eager to secure their spots on time.

Sting's world tour will begin in Sacramento and end at Rogers

Sting's months-long scheduled world tour has already started, and he will be performing at his concert in Sacramento, which is scheduled to take place today, April 12, 2023. after visiting several cities across the globe. The singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert at Rogers on October 12, 2023.

The following are the complete details of the venues with the additional new dates of the tour:

12 April 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live

13 April 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live

01 June 2023 – Bilbao, ES - Bilbao Arena

03 June 2023 – South Tenerife, ES - Adeje Football Stadium

04 June 2023 – Gran Canaria, ES - Plaza de la Música

06 June 2023 – Bruchsaal, DE - Schlossgarten

08 June 2023 – Kvaerndrup, DK - Heartland Festival

10 June 2023 – Stavanger, NO - Stavanger Festival

13 June 2023 – Kassel, DE - Friederichsplatz

14 June 2023 – Coburg, DE - Schlossplatz

16 June 2023 – Halle, DE - Peissnitzinsel

17 June 2023 – Wiesbaden, DE - Brita Arena

18 June 2023 – Fontainebleu, FR - FBLO Festival

20 June 2023 – Mönchengladbach, DE - SparkassenPark

22 June 2023 – Lingen, DE - Platz vor der Emsland Arena

24 June 2023 – Bedford, UK - Bedford Park

25 June 2023 – Scarborough, UK - Open Air Theatre

28 June 2023 – Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

30 June 2023 – Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival

02 July 2023 – Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle

04 July 2023 – Halifax, UK - The Piece Hall

06 July 2023 – Orléans, FR - L’Aréna d’Orléans

07 July 2023 – Argelès-sur-Mer, FR - Les Deferlantes Festival

09 July 2023 – Herouville St Clair, FR - Beauregard Festival

11 July 2023 – Mantua, IT - Piazza Sordello

12 July 2023 – Turin, IT - Stupinigi Sonik Park

14 July 2023 – Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco Della Musica

16 July 2023 – Klagenfurt, AT - Woerthersee Stadion

17 July 2023 – Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

19 July 2023 – Pardubice, CZ - Enteria Arena

20 July 2023 – Krakow, PO - Tauron Arena

22 July 2023 – St. Julien en Genevois, FR - Festival Guitare en Scene

23 July 2023 – Monte Carlo, MC - Sporting Summer Festival

25 July 2023 – Orange, FR - Theatre Antique

01 September 2023 – Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

02 September 2023 – Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

03 September 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Newly Announced Dates:

05 September 2023 – Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07 September 2023 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

20 September 2023 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

23 September 2023 – West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

29 September 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

02 October 2023 – Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

04 October 2023 – San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

07 October 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

09 October 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12, 2023 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP

Sting is 17 times grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Amnesty International Ambassador

Sting is a British musician, singer, and songwriter, born on October 2, 1951. He first gained fame as the lead vocalist and bassist of the rock band The Police, which was formed in 1977. After the band broke up in 1984, Sting embarked on a successful solo career, releasing his debut album "The Dream of the Blue Turtles" in 1985.

Sting's debut single from his first solo album was "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free," which was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was followed by other hits from the album, including Fortress Around Your Heart and Love Is the Seventh Wave.

Sting's debut album, "The Dream of the Blue Turtles," was released in 1985 and was a departure from the rock sound of The Police, incorporating elements of jazz, reggae, and world music.

The album was a commercial and critical success, reaching number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and earning a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Throughout his career, Sting has received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to music. He has won 17 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for Every Breath You Take with The Police and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You as a solo artist. Sting was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Police in 2003.

In addition to his music career, Sting is also known for his philanthropy and activism, particularly in the areas of human rights and environmental conservation. He has been recognized for his efforts with honors such as the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award and the Rainforest Foundation Fund's Founders Award.

