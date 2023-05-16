The Hives North American Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more  

Swedish garage rock band The Hives has announced that they will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their upcoming album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. The highly anticipated album is set to be released later this year and will be the band's first studio album in over seven years.

The tour will kick off in May in New York and will make stops in major cities such as Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles throughout October and November. Needless to say, fans across the continent will be thrilled to see The Hives back in action, performing live on stage.

Tickets for The Hive's newly announced North American shows go on sale Friday, May 19 via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation presale kicking off Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The Hives' tour will begin in New York and end in Los Angeles

The Hives will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with their concert in New York, scheduled to take place on May 16, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their final concert in Los Angeles on November 14, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for The Hive's tour:

May 16, 2023 — New York, NY - Racket NYC

May 27, 2023 — Leeds, UK - Temple Newsam

May 29, 2023 — Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate

May 30, 2023 — Bristol, UK - The Fleece w/ Rough Trade

May 31, 2023 — Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena

June 02, 2023 — Manchester, UK - Old Trafford Cricket Ground

June 03, 2023 — Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 05, 2023 — Middlesbrough, UK - Middlesbrough FC

June 06, 2023 — London, UK - PRYZM w/ Banquet Records

June 07, 2023 — Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium

June 09, 2023 — Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 10, 2023 — Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 12, 2023 — Swansea, UK - Liberty Stadium

June 13, 2023 — London, UK - The Garage

June 14, 2023 — Southhampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl

June 16, 2023 — London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 17, 2023 — London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 18, 2023 — London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 20, 2023 — Dublin, IE - Marlay Park

June 22, 2023 — Nottingham, UK - Rescue Room w/ Rough Trade

June 25, 2023 — Glasgow, UK - Bellahousten Park

July 15, 2023 — Milano, IT - Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro

July 16, 2023 — Roma, IT - Ippodromo Capannelle

July 18, 2023 — Athens, GR - Water Square

July 19, 2023 — Athens, GR - Plateia Nerou

August 04, 2023 — Göteborg, SE - Banana Pier

August 05, 2023 — Malmö, SE - Mölleplatsen

August 18, 2023 — Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla

August 19, 2023 — Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla

August 25, 2023 — Vången, NO - Vangen Festivalen

August 26, 2023 — Tønsberg, NO - Foynhagen

September 16, 2023 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

September 18, 2023 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar

September 19, 2023 - Warsaw, PK - Progresja

September 21, 2023 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus & Huxleys Neue Welt

September 25, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

September 26, 2023 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia

September 27, 2023 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex

September 29, 2023 - Munich, DE - Tonhalle

September 30, 2023 - Zürich, CH - Komplex 457

October 02, 2023 - Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali

October 04, 2023 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 3

October 05, 2023 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera

October 7, 2023 – Santiago de Compostela, ES - Sala Capitol

October 9 2023 – Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini

October 10 2023 – Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur

October 11 2023 – Luxembourg - Den Atelier

October 13 2023 – Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega

October 14 2023 – Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

Newly Announced North American Dates:

October 30, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

October 31, 2023 – Washington, DC - Union Stage

November 1 2023 – Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

November 3, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

November 4, 2023 – Detroit, MI - El Club

November 5, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Bottom Longue

November 8, 2023 – Seattle, WA - Neumos

November 9, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

November 10, 2023 – Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

November 12, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club

November 13, 2023 – Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

November 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

The Hives is a Grammy-nominated Swedish band formed in 1993

The Hives are a Swedish rock band that formed in 1993 in Fagersta. They gained recognition with their debut album, Barely Legal, which was released in 1997 by the Swedish independent label Burning Heart Records. The album was well-received by critics, and its success helped establish The Hives as one of the leading garage rock revival bands of the early 2000s.

Building on their success, The Hives signed with the major label Universal Music in 2000 and released their second album, Veni Vidi Vicious. The album included the hit single Hate to Say I Told You So, which became a commercial success and charted in multiple countries, including the United States, where it reached number 23 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Over the years, The Hives have received numerous awards and recognition for their music. For example, Veni Vidi Vicious was certified gold in the United States, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The band also won a Swedish Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2002 for the same album.

In 2004, The Hives won an NME Award for Best Live Band. The same year, they released their third album, Tyrannosaurus Hives, which received critical acclaim. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2005, solidifying The Hives as a band with significant international success.

Overall, The Hives have been recognized for their unique sound, high-energy live shows, and contribution to the garage rock revival movement. They have continued to release successful albums and tour extensively, cementing their status as one of Sweden's most significant musical exports.

