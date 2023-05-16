The Hives North American Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more  

Swedish garage rock band The Hives has announced that they will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of their upcoming album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. The highly anticipated album is set to be released later this year and will be the band's first studio album in over seven years.
The tour will kick off in May in New York and will make stops in major cities such as Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles throughout October and November. Needless to say, fans across the continent will be thrilled to see The Hives back in action, performing live on stage.
Tickets for The Hive's newly announced North American shows go on sale Friday, May 19 via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation presale kicking off Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
The Hives will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with their concert in New York, scheduled to take place on May 16, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their final concert in Los Angeles on November 14, 2023.
The following are the complete dates and venues for The Hive's tour:
- May 16, 2023 — New York, NY - Racket NYC
- May 27, 2023 — Leeds, UK - Temple Newsam
- May 29, 2023 — Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate
- May 30, 2023 — Bristol, UK - The Fleece w/ Rough Trade
- May 31, 2023 — Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena
- June 02, 2023 — Manchester, UK - Old Trafford Cricket Ground
- June 03, 2023 — Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
- June 05, 2023 — Middlesbrough, UK - Middlesbrough FC
- June 06, 2023 — London, UK - PRYZM w/ Banquet Records
- June 07, 2023 — Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium
- June 09, 2023 — Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
- June 10, 2023 — Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
- June 12, 2023 — Swansea, UK - Liberty Stadium
- June 13, 2023 — London, UK - The Garage
- June 14, 2023 — Southhampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl
- June 16, 2023 — London, UK - Emirates Stadium
- June 17, 2023 — London, UK - Emirates Stadium
- June 18, 2023 — London, UK - Emirates Stadium
- June 20, 2023 — Dublin, IE - Marlay Park
- June 22, 2023 — Nottingham, UK - Rescue Room w/ Rough Trade
- June 25, 2023 — Glasgow, UK - Bellahousten Park
- July 15, 2023 — Milano, IT - Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro
- July 16, 2023 — Roma, IT - Ippodromo Capannelle
- July 18, 2023 — Athens, GR - Water Square
- July 19, 2023 — Athens, GR - Plateia Nerou
- August 04, 2023 — Göteborg, SE - Banana Pier
- August 05, 2023 — Malmö, SE - Mölleplatsen
- August 18, 2023 — Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla
- August 19, 2023 — Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla
- August 25, 2023 — Vången, NO - Vangen Festivalen
- August 26, 2023 — Tønsberg, NO - Foynhagen
- September 16, 2023 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
- September 18, 2023 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar
- September 19, 2023 - Warsaw, PK - Progresja
- September 21, 2023 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus & Huxleys Neue Welt
- September 25, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
- September 26, 2023 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia
- September 27, 2023 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex
- September 29, 2023 - Munich, DE - Tonhalle
- September 30, 2023 - Zürich, CH - Komplex 457
- October 02, 2023 - Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali
- October 04, 2023 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 3
- October 05, 2023 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera
- October 7, 2023 – Santiago de Compostela, ES - Sala Capitol
- October 9 2023 – Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini
- October 10 2023 – Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur
- October 11 2023 – Luxembourg - Den Atelier
- October 13 2023 – Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega
- October 14 2023 – Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
- Newly Announced North American Dates:
- October 30, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
- October 31, 2023 – Washington, DC - Union Stage
- November 1 2023 – Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
- November 3, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
- November 4, 2023 – Detroit, MI - El Club
- November 5, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Bottom Longue
- November 8, 2023 – Seattle, WA - Neumos
- November 9, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
- November 10, 2023 – Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
- November 12, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club
- November 13, 2023 – Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
- November 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
The Hives is a Grammy-nominated Swedish band formed in 1993
The Hives are a Swedish rock band that formed in 1993 in Fagersta. They gained recognition with their debut album, Barely Legal, which was released in 1997 by the Swedish independent label Burning Heart Records. The album was well-received by critics, and its success helped establish The Hives as one of the leading garage rock revival bands of the early 2000s.
Building on their success, The Hives signed with the major label Universal Music in 2000 and released their second album, Veni Vidi Vicious. The album included the hit single Hate to Say I Told You So, which became a commercial success and charted in multiple countries, including the United States, where it reached number 23 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.
Over the years, The Hives have received numerous awards and recognition for their music. For example, Veni Vidi Vicious was certified gold in the United States, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The band also won a Swedish Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2002 for the same album.
In 2004, The Hives won an NME Award for Best Live Band. The same year, they released their third album, Tyrannosaurus Hives, which received critical acclaim. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2005, solidifying The Hives as a band with significant international success.
Overall, The Hives have been recognized for their unique sound, high-energy live shows, and contribution to the garage rock revival movement. They have continued to release successful albums and tour extensively, cementing their status as one of Sweden's most significant musical exports.