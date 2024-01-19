Valentine's Day Stanley tumbler and 5 dupes you can get to impress your loved one

The Stanley Tumbler is the reason why people are camping outside Target stores. Recently, the trendy drinking glass brand has released two sets of exclusive tumbler cups, one of which is a product of a collaboration with Starbucks, known as Valentine’s Day cups.

Released at the end of December and beginning of January, these $45 limited edition Valentine's Day Stanley tumblers have sold out. As per a Starbucks representative's statement to The New York Times, these cups would not be restocked.

Multiple influencers and content creators are responsible for making the Stanley Tumbler trend, with #StanleyTumbler garnering over 1 billion views on TikTok, making the brand generate $750 million in revenue in 2023. The Stanley tumbler has not only become a utility item but also a fashion accessory thanks to influencers highlighting the beverage container's numerous uses.

However, with a global consumer base constantly demanding to get their hands on the Stanley Tumbler, the product has suffered a shortage. In this case, the similar-looking dupes available on the market serve as fantastic substitutes and make a great gift for Valentine’s Day.

5 dupes of the Valentine's Stanley Tumbler explored

1) YETI RAMBLER® 26 OZ STACKABLE CUP ($26.25)

Perfect for big swigs, the YETI Rambler Stackable Cup is ideal for cold water, teas, and smoothies that last for a longer time owing to the large size of the tumbler. It is compatible with cup holders and comes with double-walled vacuum insulation and a reusable straw.

This Stanley Tumber dupe is dishwasher-safe, and the best part about it is that it can be customized. The added cost for customization is $6 per side for adding text and a monogram and $10 as the setup fee for the design. One can get it customized like the Stanley Tumbler they have their eyes on.

2) Crave Cups Tumbler ($24.97)

Crave Cups 40oz Tumbler with Lid and Straw (Image via ebay.com)

The Crave Cups Tumbler features double-walled insulated technology that keeps a drink hot or cold for up to 30 hours. It is cupholder-friendly and comes with a silicone handle, making it the ultimate travel tumbler. The Crave Cups Tumbler saves one from unwanted leaks and accidental spills and is crafted with special premium-grade stainless steel.

It is available in multiple shades, with a pink tumbler having a shade similar to the Tigerlily and Rosequartz shades of Stanley’s Valentine's Day special tumblers.

3) Ozark Trail Stainless Steel Tumbler ($19.97)

Ozark Trail Stainless Steel Tumbler (Image via walmart.com)

The Ozark Trail Stainless Steel Tumbler is a Stanley Tumbler dupe with a 40-ounce capacity and a straw lid to keep the contents warm or cold. The tumbler is made of food-grade stainless steel, which is rustproof, firm, and doesn’t have a metallic taste. Additionally, the tumbler comes with a removable lid with two openings and a large handle that prevents accidental slipping.

The tumbler is spill-proof, dishwasher-safe, sweat-free, and fits in most car cup holders.

4) Owala 40 oz Tumbler ($38)

Owala’s 40 oz tumbler features a handle silhouette for a comfortable hold with a versatile sip and swig lid. It is made of insulated stainless steel, which is compatible with most cup holders. In addition, this tumbler is splash-resistant and food-safe, but unfortunately, it is not microwave, oven, or dishwasher-safe.

It's available in a variety of colors, including hot pink and mint green, which resemble Stanley cups.

5) Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler ($34.99)

The Simple Modern 40 oz tumbler is cupholder-friendly and comes with a tapered shape and a straw lid to make it leakproof and prevent accidental spills. Its double-wall insulation keeps beverages cold or hot for hours. It is made with premium 18/8 stainless steel, is available in multiple colors, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Why is the Stanley tumbler popular?

Recently, Stanley released two Valentine’s Day special tumblers, sending fans of the beverage container into a frenzy. Known for its diverse range, such as its unique candy-like pastel array of colors, the product's utility factors make it a popular item on the market as well. These are especially known to keep beverages cold or hot for long periods.

2) Are tumblers an ideal Valentine's Day gift?

Tumblers have become a symbol of utility and love, as they aren’t just drinkware and can be shared by both partners when running an errand or on their visit to the gym. Moreover, couples can also get matching tumblers to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

3) How long does it take to get a customized Stanley tumbler?

The official Stanley website states that customized orders can take up to 2-3 weeks for processing and shipping.