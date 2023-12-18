11 best perfume dupes: Cheaper alternatives for luxury products 

Many luxurious scents come with a huge price tag. Thus, the entry of luxurious perfume dupes. Opt for the luxurious fragrance without burning a hole in the pocket with dupes of premium perfumes.

These serve as an affordable yet long-lasting alternative to luxury fragrances. They smell familiar to premium brands without having to break the bank. Now, smelling like a million dollars will not cost a hefty amount of money.

Best luxury perfume dupes to smell heavenly

Smelling good doesn’t require splurging on luxury perfumes. With perfume dupes, one can smell heavenly on a budget. Here are a few luxury perfume dupes:

1) Colors for Women - United Colors of Benetton

This perfume is a dupe of the classic J’Adore By Dior, the fresh fruity, and floral scent is crafted with almost the same keynotes as J’Adore and has some extra tones. It is available for $19 on Amazon.

2) Butterfly - Marks and Spencer

Butterfly (Image via: Marks and Spencer)

This fragrance comes in an elegant bottle that mirrors Daisy by Marc Jacob. The scent is chic and fresh, a great alternative to the luxury perfume. It is available for $24 at Marks and Spencer's website.

3) Velvet Amber - Marks and Spencer

Velvet Amber (Image via: Marks & Spencer)

The gorgeous scent of the Velvet Amber resonates with the classic Chanel No. 5. It has the keynotes of white flowers, neroli and amber offering an elegant feminine fragrance. Available at $15 at the Marks and Spencer site.

4) Midnight Blossom - Marks and Spencer

Again Marks and Spencer is a great perfume dupe for YSL Black Opium. The keynotes of tuberose, jasmine, and amber offer an iconic and premium smell. It is priced at $10 on the official website.

5) Hotel Collection No.3

Opt for this perfume dupe of Pomegranate Noir by Jo Malone. It is packed with keynotes like pomegranate, lily of the valley, jasmine, rose, pink, raspberry, pepper, amber and musk. It is available for $15 at Amazon.

6) Apothecary Warmth - Marks and Spencer

This is a perfume dupe for Le Labo Santal 33. Enriched with keynotes of cinnamon, cedarwood, sandalwood, and cardamom it offers a warming yet delicious smell. It is available for $18 on the official website.

7) Milton Lloyd Hawaii

The feminine clean and musky scent is a perfect perfume dupe for Chloe Eau de Toilette. It has floral notes like orange, jasmine, musk, rose and flower. This holiday perfume is available at $6 on Milton Lloyd's site.

8) Moon Fiction - & Other Stories

This fragrance is the closest perfume dupe to Byredo’s Gypsy Water. It has the sandalwood and citrus keynotes of lime, peach sandalwood, and bergamot. It is available for $38 at the Other Stories site.

9) Women Gold - Zara

This is the closest perfume dupe of Paco Rabanne Lady Million, it has a strong mature scent. The packaging is quite minimal but the scent resembles the classic Lady Million. It is available for $14 at the official site.

10) Believe - Britney Spears

Believe mirrors the cult favorite Gucci, and has a chic hint. The perfume dupe has keynotes like tangerine, honeysuckle, amber, and guava that extrude a sweet scent. It is available for $49 at Amazon.

11) Just Pink - Next

The rich rose base fragrance is a perfume dupe for Ralph Lauren Romance. The keynotes of the scent include cassis, muguet, mandarin, musk, Patchouli, and jasmine for a feminine fragrance. It is available for $17 at Next.

FAQs

1) Is there a dupe for Chanel No. 5?

Velvet Amber by Marks and Spencer is a perfume dupe for Chanel No.5.

2) Are perfume dupes worth it?

Perfume dupes offer a luxurious smell on a budget, hence it's worth it.

3) Are perfume dupes illegal?

No perfume dupes are not illegal.

These luxury perfume dupes cost just a fraction of the designer perfumes. Find the favorite premium perfume dupes that smell alike.