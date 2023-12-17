Oud perfumes, derived from the Agar tree, are renowned for being one of the most costly and sought-after in the world of perfumery. With their captivating presence, Oud perfumes are always a perfect choice for evening occasions.

The rich and musky aroma of Oud has been cherished for centuries in the Middle East, Asia, and India. Notably, these perfumes cater to both men and women, making them a beloved scent for all in contemporary times.

Keeping that in mind, Sportskeeda's team has gathered down the best top-rated and best-selling 7 best Oud perfumes for women that last super long. For this holiday season, the team made sure to help readers select their preferred range of oud fragrances.

All these famous brands like Mauboussin to Geuralin can be exquisitely purchased from various online beauty retailers such as Amazon, FeelsUnique, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and more. The price range for these oud perfumes ranges from $28 to $985.

Creed to Kayali: Top 7 best oud perfumes for women that last super long

1) Mauboussin Elixir Pour Elle edp

Mauboussin Elixir Pour Elle edp offers a refined and sophisticated blend of delicate vanilla, jasmine, and red rose with spicy oud creating a fragrance suitable for any time of the day or night.

This oud perfume is said to possess a scent that genuinely enchants, with its mystical qualities that ignite passion and emanate its alluring essence. The product is available on Amazon, FragranceNet, Rafaelos, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $28.50.

2) KAYALI Oudgasm Rose Oud

The Oudgasm Rose Oud fragrance for women by KAYALI is an exquisite fragrance that combines the enchanting essence of oud with a boundless array of possibilities. This captivating scent is both intense and sensual, offering a contemporary interpretation of the ancient traditions of Middle Eastern perfumery, allowing one's spirit to connect with its origins.

The perfume contains Pear, Lemon, Geranium, Bulgarian Rose, peony, Vanilla Madagascar, Cashmere Wood, and Oud. It is available on Amazon, Sephora, Harrods, FeelsUnique, and other beauty retailers for $140.

3) CREED Royal Princess Oud Eau de Parfum

This elegant Oud scent for women from CREED Royal Princess Oud Eau offers a nestling soft enchanting fragrance portraying a long-lasting essence. The Royal perfume contains Tuscan powdery iris, jasmine, vanilla, bergamot, rose, sandalwood, and plush violet petals that serve as following the time of 19th-century velvet gown the starting point for the Royal Princess scent.

CREED Royal Princess Oud Eau de Parfum is available on Amazon, Nordstrom, Harrods, and other beauty retailers for $985.

4) Cartier Perfumes Oud and Ambre Eau de Parfum

Cartier Perfumes Oud and Ambre fragrance is meticulously crafted by the skilled in-house perfumer called Mathilde Laurent. This oud perfume for women has been skillfully combined with exceptionally rare and valuable elements.

This opulent scent harmoniously combines the smoky notes of Oud and the comforting warmth of Amber, complemented by a subtle touch of sweet Vanilla. The ornate bottle adds an exquisite touch, making it a beautiful addition to one's vanity.

The perfume is available at Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Neiman Marcus, and other beauty retailers for $355.

5) Gucci Oud Intense Fragrance

The Gucci Oud Intense Fragrance offers a powerful seductive scent that derives a perfect encapsulation of the spirit in Gucci. This women's oud perfume is infused with 100% natural oud, which envelops the exquisite scent with its intense aroma.

The Gucci Oud Intense fragrance captures the essence of pure luxury, boasting opulent notes of Pear, Raspberry, Saffron, Bulgarian rose, orange flower, Patchouli, and Amber Musk. The perfume is available at Sephora, Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $171.

6) Guerlain Cherry Oud

Cherry Oud by Guerlain is a perfume for women that is grown sustainably and harvested by hand following a time-honored ritual. The oud chosen by Guerlain perfumers is sourced from the forests of Bangladesh on the border with Assam.

The perfume comes infused with cherries, fruity, Turkish rose, Bulgarian rose, and agarwood (Oud). The mind behind this fragrance is Delphine Jelk. The product is available on their official website, Harrods, and other beauty retailers for $380.

7) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Silk Mood extrait de parfum

Oud Silk Mood showcases the exceptional artistry of Maison Francis Kurkdijan with its captivating amber scent, specifically designed for women. This exquisitely crafted perfume exudes a remarkable intensity that conjures a soft rustle of silk with a rose-petal feel.

The Oud Silk Mood Extrait de parfum is available on Amazon, Harrods Nordstorm, Luckyscent, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue, and other beauty retailers for $263.50.

The allure of Oud perfumes transcends time and culture, making them a captivating choice for fragrance enthusiasts. The carefully curated list of top-rated and long-lasting Oud perfumes for women, ranging from affordable to luxurious, provides a diverse selection for every preference.

Whether it's the enchanting blend of Mauboussin Elixir Pour Elle or the intense sophistication of CREED Royal Princess Oud, these fragrances promise a sensorial journey that lingers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Q.1) How do you wear an oud perfume?

To prolong the lifespan of an oud perfume, administer it onto the inner section of one's collar, cuffs, and the placket of the shirt and jacket.

Q.2) How many types of Oud are present?

There are two main types of Oud essential oil used in the production of perfumes-White Oud and Black Oud.

Q.3) What are the benefits of Oud perfume?

The advantages of oud perfume are numerous. Oud possesses a remarkable ability to harmonize the mind, thereby enhancing cognitive abilities and promoting emotional stability. Its profound impact on the senses aids in stress reduction, heightens mindfulness, and cultivates a positive mindset essential for a fulfilling life.