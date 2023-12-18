What are solid perfumes? 7 best sustainable perfumes you need to try this winter

Solid perfumes are a unique form of fragrance that comes in a balm-like consistency. Typically, natural waxes, oils, and butter are used to create these perfumes, which can be applied to the skin with a finger or brush. Solid perfumes have become increasingly popular due to their eco-friendliness; they are made with natural ingredients, and come in minimal packaging.

Additionally, solid perfumes are easy to carry around, making them ideal for perfume enthusiasts who want to refresh their scent 'on-the-go' without using disposable fragrance samples. The carefully curated ingredients in the best solid perfumes not only deliver delightful aromas but also nourish the skin, adding a touch of luxury.

By embracing compact, travel-friendly options, lovers of solid perfumes' have become devoted advocates for the charm and practicality of these fragrances.

Diptyque 34, Aromi, and 5 best solid perfumes worth trying this winter

As winter approaches, consider switching to solid and sustainable perfumes that are eco-friendly and long-lasting. They come in a compact form and are easy to carry around for on-the-go touch-ups.

Some of the best solid and sustainable perfumes to try this winter include a warm and spicy scent with notes of patchouli and citrus. Another great option has a sweet and comforting scent with notes of vanilla and sandalwood. For those who prefer a more floral scent, a blend of vanilla, jasmine, and tea is a great choice.

After a thorough analysis of various options, the Sportskeeda Team has put together a detailed list of seven exceptional solid perfumes. These solid perfumes are worth experimenting with during the winter season.

1) Aromi Solid Perfume

This Transportation Security Administration-approved item is more than just a perfume force because it contains a blend of aromas like tart lime, delicate peony, sweet vanilla, nutty almond, succulent pear, opulent mahogany, and cozy amber.

Offered for $13 on Amazon, it can also function as a cream for cuticles, a balm for hands, or even a solution for hair to give a faint fragrance lift.

Pros Cons Eco-friendly Comedogenic Mild aroma Vegan and cruelty-free

2) Auric Blends Amber Butter Perfume Solid

Filled with a heavenly combination of solid amber, amber oil, and beeswax, it's akin to a cozy embrace for those seeking a fragrance.

The luxurious, smooth consistency applies easily, leaving an enchanting aroma that lingers. In addition to captivating attention with its enticing scent, the compact, portable design is a lifesaver.

Available for purchase on Amazon at $12.95, it's like having a refined, pleasant ambiance that endures throughout the day.

Pros Cons Great fall aroma Strong incense-like aroma Unique wooden container Unisex

3) Santa Barbara Compact Personal Sandalwood Vanilla Solid Perfume

Made using high-quality components, this handcrafted spa package has a powerful aroma that blends sandalwood and vanilla. It is designed to be compact and convenient, making it a perfect choice for people who love perfumes and are always on the move.

At Amazon, it is available for only $11.95. The sandalwood scent provides a touch of natural elegance, while the vanilla fragrance is both soothing and luxurious.

Pros Cons Moisturizing Not long-staying Layerable Subtle aroma

4) Troia US Luccicare Solid Perfume

Troia US Luccicare Solid Perfume (Image via Amazon.com)

This sweet and exquisite floral wax perfume is handmade and perfect for those seeking a charming scent. The packaging makes it a thoughtful gift, and it is easy to apply without any mess.

The perfumer will love the fresh and zesty top notes of litchi, bergamot, and peach. As the user explores further, the middle notes of peony, jasmine, orange blossom, and petalia blend harmoniously, leading to a sensuous and earthy base of musk and moss.

It can be a special gift for someone for this festive season, priced at $15.99 on Amazon.

Pros Cons Affordable Less amount Travel-friendly Non-greasy

5) Diptyque 34 Solid Perfume

This compact tin contains a universe of fragrance, with notes that include blackcurrant leaves, moss, spice, and sun-dried fig.

Applying it is a breeze, making it perfect for those on the go. This solid perfume is a reliable choice for anyone seeking a distinctive scent that will stand out in a crowd.

At $89.95 on Amazon, this solid perfume is well worth the investment.

Pros Cons Light-weight Expensive Portable Good for gifting

6) Solid Scent Co. Perfume JUNO For Women

This fragrance mixes the lively essence of pear with the floral crispness of jasmine and freesias, resulting in a distinctive and delightful scent that sets the perfume user apart. Moreover, it is made with all-natural elements that are eco-friendly.

For only $15 at Amazon, this compact perfume is not just economical but also ideal for travel as it's refillable, making it a great on-the-go partner.

Pros Cons Sustainable packing Not long-staying Travel-friendly Non-greasy

7) Chavnk Solid Perfume Stick

Chavnk Solid Perfume Stick (Image via Amazon.com)

With four fragrant sticks that encompass the notes of jasmine, rose, grapefruit, amber, musk, calming woody scents, and more, this set offers an aromatic symphony that is both playful and refreshing. Whether a scent-seeker is looking for a quick pick-me-up, these crayon-shaped perfume sticks are easy to use and perfect for on-the-go.

At $10.99 on Amazon, it's like having a fragrance wardrobe in their bag.

Pros Cons Ergonomic design Not distinguishable Light aroma Non-greasy

Solid perfumes have revolutionized the fragrance industry, providing a convenient and clean alternative to traditional liquid perfumes.

With a wide variety of options available, perfume enthusiasts can easily purchase any of these seven solid perfumes directly from their official websites or popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) How does one apply solid perfume?

To apply solid perfume, a perfume lover has to simply rub a finger or a brush over the surface of the balm and apply it to their pulse points, such as their wrists, neck, and behind their ears. The warmth of your skin will help to release the fragrance.

2) Are solid perfumes long-lasting?

Solid perfumes tend to have a more subtle and long-lasting scent compared to traditional liquid perfumes. They are also great for touch-ups throughout the day, as they are easy to carry in your purse or pocket.

3) Can a scent lover layer solid perfume with other fragrances?

Yes, anyone can layer solid perfumes with other fragrances to create a unique scent. A scent lover can try layering complementary scents, such as floral and citrus, or experiment with different combinations until you find your perfect blend.