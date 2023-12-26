What are active ingredients in skincare and how to use them? Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid, AHAs and others explored

Active ingredients are present in our skincare products to treat various skin problems such as visible pores, acne, acne marks, oily skin, pigmentation, sun damage, dryness, aging, eczema-prone complexion, and more. Hence, it is important to turn and read the ingredients list on the products.

Thanks to evolution in the beauty and skincare industry, traditional ingredients have been modified to effective and scientifically-proven active ingredients. These ingredients are designed to address deep-rooted skin issues. Not just our everyday use of skincare products, they are individually available in the form of serums, toners, and moisturizers.

The most commonly available active ingredients are Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHA), Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA), vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, azelic acid, kojic acid, ceramides, benzoyl peroxide, SPF and more. However, the trick is to choose the right ingredient and use it the ideal way.

How to use active ingredients?

The perfect way to use active ingredients is by slowly introducing them to the skin. Keep in mind the skin on our face is much more sensitive than anywhere in our body. It is always advised to increase the pace only at a slow rate, to observe how the skin tolerates these ingredients.

Start by using these ingredients a few times a week and gradually go up to using them daily. Here’s a list of active ingredients and details about how to incorporate them into your skincare routine:

1) Alpha-hydroxy Acid (AHA) & Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHA)

Exfoliation is an important part of our skincare routine and this is where AHAs and BHAs come in. If used in the right way and concentration, they can make a big difference to the skin. These are recommended to be used one in a week and clear the skin of excess oil, dead skin, acne-causing bacteria, and more.

2) Vitamin C

Topical Vitamin C is a great agent to brighten the skin and lighten pigmentation and skin tanning. It has antioxidants that give a glow to the skin. It improves the efficiency of sunscreen. Vitamin C is recommended for use in the PM. It is non-negotiable to apply sunscreen the next day after applying this ingredient.

3) Retinol

This is an anti-aging active ingredient that works efficiently but also poses a high risk of irritation. It is advised to go slow with retinol with the lowest concentration.

Start by one to two nights a week, to check the tolerance level of the skin. Use SPF the next day, with the right usage it can diminish pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.

4) Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is popular for its excellent hydrating and moisture retention properties. This active ingredient can be introduced to the skin at a slow pace of twice to thrice a week to seven days a week. Hyaluronic acid can be combined and layered with other active ingredients for its moisturizing features.

5) Niacinamide

Stress, bad diet, imbalanced lifestyle, and lack of sleep can cause an outbreak and Niacinamide can help deal with that. It is a derivative of Vitamin B3, it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Even though Niacinamide is less prone to cause skin irritation, it is best to go slow and steady, from twice a week to using it daily.

These are mostly raw, formulated in high-concentration and different proportions based on the skin type and complexion and should be used for to get desired results.