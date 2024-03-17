What is Comedo? How to treat it using skincare

Beauty enthusiasts often come across the appearance of flesh-colored acne, known as a comedo in skincare. This non-inflammatory acne occurs when hair follicles or pores get blocked with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria, resulting in a bumpy appearance on the skin.

This acne can vary in color, appearing white, dark, or flesh-colored, depending on whether it is open or closed. Additionally, the closed form of this non-inflammatory acne is commonly known as a whitehead, and an open one is called a blackhead.

Similar to other forms of acne, these small bumps can be treated using skincare. It is advised that one doesn't pop the same as these small bumps are mostly non-inflammatory and using physical force on them can cause scarring.

How to treat a comedo using skincare?

This type of non-inflammatory acne is typically caused by an increase in oil production, an increase in skin cell production, clogging of pores, or a hair follicle being trapped under the skin. However, it is possible to treat the small bumps by incorporating skincare products into the regime that target existing non-inflammatory acne and keep them at bay.

Open comedones, or blackheads, can be treated using retinoid-infused skincare products such as the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Topical Retinoid Acne Treatment ($36.99), and Differin Gel ($13.35), as well as retinoid-infused face wash and serums. Most retinoid-infused products are available as over-the-counter or prescription-based treatments.

Additionally, salicylic acid formulations are beneficial for treating open non-inflammatory acne as the active ingredient unclogs blocked pores and reduces swelling caused by comedones as well. The CeraVe Renewing SA cleanser ($11.59), The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% solution ($6.70), and the SkinMedica AHA/BHA Cream ($46) are some of the salicylic acid-infused products that one can incorporate.

Closed comedones can also be treated using over-the-counter products or skincare formulations comprising retinoids and Vitamin-A derivatives like tretinoin. Moreover, benzoyl peroxide targets non-inflammatory acne, and one can use the skincare ingredient in a spot treatment or face wash formulation.

Some of the ideal benzoyl peroxide products to reduce the appearance of small bumps include Naturium Benzoyl Peroxide Cream Cleanser 5% ($18) and the DRMTLGY 24 Hour Acne Serum ($23).

One can choose either of the abovementioned formulations depending on their skin type after consulting a dermatologist.

How to prevent the occurrence of a comedo?

Using non-comedogenic skincare products: It is important to use non-comedogenic cleansers, moisturizers, and makeup products to ensure that there are no pore-clogging ingredients that lead to flesh-colored acne.

Cleansing the skin twice: Cleansing makes the skin less prone to experiencing trapping of hair follicles and clogging of pores, leading to a reduction in flesh-colored acne. One can incorporate double cleansing to ensure makeup and other impurities are removed.

Keeping makeup applicators clean: When one uses makeup applicators like brushes and sponges, it becomes important to clean them at least twice to thrice per month. Not doing so allows bacteria to accumulate on the applicators, leading to non-inflammatory acne as well as other types of breakouts.

If none of the over-the-counter products and skincare work for the non-inflammatory acne within a period of six to eight weeks, one must consult a medical professional to assess and extract the small bumps.

A dermatologist performs extractions involving the use of a bore needle or surgical blade to offer relief from this form of non-inflammatory acne.