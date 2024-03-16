What is the Dak Prescott haircut? Here's why the haircut is trending

American football quarterback Dak Prescott, who has played eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys recently made headlines for his new haircut and beard. Fans are acquainted with Dak Prescott sporting a full beard and a buzz cut, however, Dak's hairdresser Abel Hernandez took social media by storm when he posted the quarterback's new haircut and beard.

His new haircut features a shaven head with less hair than a buzz cut and a goatee in place of the adjoining beard that framed his face earlier. Dak Prescott's subtle makeover received mixed reactions from fans, as the makeover looks similar to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' styling.

Dak Prescott's makeover especially with the change in his hair and beard caused the look to trend and it makes for the ideal look for spring and summer.

Dak Prescott's haircut and beard styling are trending among fans

The clean buzz cut and goatee styling of Dak Prescott has become a viral topic of discussion among fans and with spring approaching, men can opt for the hair and beard combination to keep things fresh and light.

Prescott's new haircut and goatee are proof of the fact that when one is a famous sports player, even a simple change in their look is enough to create a stir amongst fans. Additionally, Prescott also made news with the announcement of fatherhood recently.

Steps to ace Dak Prescott's buzz cut and goatee beard:

For those who wish to ace Dak Prescott's clean buzz cut, this is an at-home step-by-step process for a DIY buzz cut at home:

The first step is to invest in a good set of clippers, as these define how clean and minute the buzz cut will turn out. A buzz cut must be done on clean and dry hair, hence avoid using water.

Attaching the clipper and ideal attachment guard, start shaving the head in an upward motion.

Start at the back and move along the sides. While the buzz cut entails tapering along the neckline, one can style the same as per their comfort and face shape.

After doing the back and the sides, shave the top of the head in a front-to-back motion without pauses in straight strokes.

Once the head is evenly shaved, look for patchy areas and cater to them in an upward motion.

For more precision, one can shave the sides for them to look faded or adjoin the same with a continuing beard so it doesn't hamper their look.

For a subtle, clean goatee like Prescott's:

To get a clean-looking goatee it is important to shave any adjoining hair from the sideburns and trim the beard up to 3mm.

The next step is to cut the outline around the chin and mouth area by working the trimmer from the neck to the chin and then around the upper lip and cheeks.

Using a precision blade, create a round shape under the lower lip, leaving the iconic goatee line attached between the lower lip and the chin. Define the outer and inner beard with the precision trimmer and clean up the chin and neck areas.

In other news, the Dallas Cowboys are set to make Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the league as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

This indicates that Prescott is going to be in the limelight not only for embracing fatherhood and a new haircut but for his professional growth as well.