What is the pompadour hairstyle? Popular celebrity-approved ways to style it 

Essentially a popular hairstyle for men, the pompadour hairstyle has become a rave amongst women as well. The pompadour hairstyle originates from the 18th century wherein the mistress to Louis XV, a woman named Madame de Pompadour, flaunted the hairstyle. Centuries later, celebrities like Brad Pitt, Justin Timberlake, and Elvis Presley made it one of the coolest hairstyles sported by men.

The pompadour hairstyle is characterized by voluminous hair combed upward, creating the illusion of a high and heavy “pomp” on top of the head. Over the decades, the pompadour has become versatile and can be styled differently. The hairstyle is not difficult to pull off, one just requires the right references and products to find their way around it.

The hairstyle features more volume at the top with slicked-back hair and short and sharp edges. Moreover, the hairstyle flatters all face types and looks unique on all hair textures as well.

Jennifer Lopez's messy pompadour hairstyle to Brad Pitt's short-haired pompadour: Celebrity-approved ways to style the voluminous hairstyle explored

The pompadour can be styled in multiple ways and has often been sported by celebrities as a means to elevate their appearance apart from the usual blow-dried hairstyles.

1) Jennifer Lopez’s messy pompadour

Jennifer Lopez's pompadour hairdo (Image via Pinterest)

The singer sported a messy pompadour with a huge volume of curled hair at the top of the head and sharp, slicked-back edges on the sides. This variation of the hairstyle can be sported by people with long and medium-length tresses.

2) David Beckham’s slicked-back pompadour

David Beckham's slicked-back pompadour (Image via Getty/ ZHIZHAO WU)

Known to be a trendsetter with various hairstyles over the years, David Bechkam’s slicked-back pompadour is an easy way to style the evergreen hairdo.

One needs a water-based gel and a thin comb to ensure the hair remains slicked backward. One can also blow-dry the front portion of the hair to create volume.

3) Alicia Keys' runway pompadour

Alicia Keys' pompadour hairdo (Image via Pinterest)

Alicia Keys sported the pompadour hairstyle on the runway in 2013 paired with a floor-length black gown. The pompadour enhanced Alicia's face cut and her sleek body. She styled the pompadour with faded, sleek sides and voluminous, wavy hair on the top.

4) Brad Pitt’s short pompadour

Brad Pitt's short-haired pompadour (Image via Pinterest)

While the hairstyle is characterized by sporting a lot of volume at the front end of the head, one can also make it conveniently stylish by asking for faded edges on the sides and medium-length hair on the top. The volume at the top can be worn as it is or be styled in spikes.

5) Kaley Cuoco's messy bun pompadour

Kaley Cuoco's messy bun pompadour hairdo (Image via Getty/ Frazer Harrison)

The Big Bang Theory actress sported a pompadour at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2013 and it was covered by multiple beauty and fashion portals owing to its uniqueness.

Kaley Cuoco's pompadour hairdo featured a messy updo on the top of her head with the front portion buffed up to comply with the pompadour's voluminous requirement.

Even though the pompadour hairstyle is characterized by buffed-up voluminous hair at the top and short hair at the back and the edges, celebrities have styled it multiple ways. This indicates that the hairstyle is much more versatile than it usually comes across.

Rocked by all face types, beauty enthusiasts can opt for the pompadour to switch things up when usual hairstyles get boring and repetitive.