“Do you approve? A little late if not” – David Beckham flaunts new hairstyle to wife Victoria while on holiday

Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of his new hairstyle with his fans.

The former Manchester United player is currently enjoying an exotic vacation with his wife, Victoria, and children, Cruz and Harper on the coast of Island Lopud in Croatia.

Beckham uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram story, where he can be seen paddleboarding, surfboarding, eating as well as spending time with his family on a yacht. In all the images, the snap of his buzzcut managed to stand out.

The Inter Miami co-owner's Instagram story

The 48-year-old shared a couple of pictures of his new buzz cut with the fans and also asked for approval from his wife, Victoria. David Beckham also added that he might be late for the Buzzcut trend.

“Do you approve? A little late if not" - The former Paris Saint-Germain star wrote non his Instagram story while tagging Victoria Beckham.

With his new haircut, it seems like the former English midfielder is back in the days of his youth when he used to play for Manchester United. His fresh look resembles the 2000s period when he was a vital part of the Red Devils squad.

David Beckham reacts to allegations of Inter Miami's matches being fixed

Since Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami, things have taken a 360-degree turn for the Herons. From being in the last spot of Major League Soccer, Inter Miami came a long distance as they managed to win the Leagues Cup on Sunday.

Following their thrilling campaign in the Leagues Cup, allegations about Inter Miami's matches being fixed have started surfacing on the internet. Hence, addressing the issue, David Beckham stated that the allegations are more of a compliment for the team. The 48-year-old said via GivemeSport:

"People keep saying that. Every time Leo [Messi] scores one of these goals, Busi [Sergio Busquets] makes one of these passes, every time Jordi [Alba] makes one of these runs, people say ‘Is it a fix?"

“It’s the biggest compliment anyone can give these players because it is like a movie. You watch these players play and it’s emotional because everything about their play is beautiful. Everything about their mannerisms is beautiful and everything about them as individuals, off the pitch, is beautiful.”

Beckham also heaped praise on the likes of their summer signings. He stated that everything about the former Barcelona players is beautiful, on-field as well as off-field.