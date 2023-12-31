What is the 'soft-crop' haircut? Who should get it, tips to maintain the cut, and other details

Characterized by soft, gentle edges, the soft-crop haircut, which looks like a revamped pixie cut, has dominated Winter 2023’s haircut trends.

Very similar to the bob haircut as well, the soft-crop haircut became one of the most requested and trending haircuts owing to its popularization by beauty enthusiasts as the “IT Girl” haircut for winters.

A stylish elevation of the classic crop haircut, which features faded hair at the back and volume at the front, the soft-crop haircut consists of haircut variations wherein one can extend the length of the hair at the back or on the sides, creating a fuller appearance. Celebrities like Michelle Williams and Iris Law have been spotted flaunting this haircut.

The Soft-Crop haircut is lightweight yet packs an impactfully stylish look

Despite being a short-length haircut, the soft crop has gained popularity owing to the possibility of variations and its ability to flatter multiple face shapes and hair textures. Additionally, it can be styled in more than one or two ways, allowing one to experiment with their personal style.

The soft-crop haircut is usually defined by soft and gentle edges that are not very short in length, like the pixie cut. It features wispy edges that showcase a grown-in feel in contradiction to a fresh haircut look.

While the haircut has been trending recently, the credit for making it popular in the 90’s goes to Canadian fashion model Linda Evangelista, who has been sporting a soft-silhouette haircut for decades.

Who is the soft-crop haircut ideal for? Ways of styling the trending haircut

The stylish variation of the cropped haircut suits most face types; however, it makes oval and round face shapes appear fuller. Additionally, the haircut is usually sported by people with straight or medium-wavy hair, and curly-haired beauties must modify the same for the haircut to suit them.

Some of the most common yet elevating ways the soft-crop haircut can be styled include sweeping the longer hair on the front to one side and letting the hair at the back remain flicked out. Or one can wear it in a messy way to showcase texture or apply hair gel for a slicked-back wet hair look.

This is a versatile haircut that pairs great with hair colors as well, be it blonde, honey brown, or brunette, since the main aspect of this haircut is to enhance the texture, dimension, and volume of the hair without going too long with the length.

Are haircut variations possible with the soft-crop hairstyle?

To add variations to the short-crop cut, one can shorten the tresses from where they wish to remove weight. Since this haircut adapts to every face type, it is advised that the variations be personalized.

For instance, people with an oval or diamond face can opt for shorter lengths on the back of the head and face-framing layers toward the front. Those with a round or square-shaped face can keep the edges longer, allowing the tresses to be long enough to be tucked behind the ear.

Ways to maintain a soft-crop haircut

The primary rule for maintaining low-effort haircuts like the soft-crop, the pixie, or the bob cut is to limit the use of hair combs and run the fingers through the hair. Using hair brushes or hair combs more than once or twice will ruin the flowy style of the haircut, as short haircuts don’t require too much styling or the use of mechanical tools.

Additionally, lower the hair washing frequency to once or twice a week to avoid product residue and usage. One must also reduce the amount of products used in the hair, as the soft crop can be maintained without using excessive amounts of hair care products.

The final key to maintaining a trendy haircut is to go for a trim every four to six weeks if one wants to flaunt the hairstyle for a longer time, or they can let it grow out and try something new.

The soft crop haircut is an addition to the list of popular haircuts that flatter most face shapes and are easy to maintain. Beauty enthusiasts can give it a try in the summer months to switch up their look.