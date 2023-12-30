What are Y2K hairstyles? Best hairdos from the trend for long hair

The 1990s and 2000s have made a comeback, with Y2K hairstyles and Y2K fashion becoming a massive trend among Gen Z and a form of nostalgia for the millennials who witnessed the Y2K era firsthand.

Y2K hairstyles, such as space buns, sassy hair shades, butterfly clips, and flipped-out ends, have been popular due to their edgy features. The resurrection of Y2K in the beauty and fashion arenas is validation of the twenty-year rule, which states that most popular beauty and fashion themes from the past repeat themselves every twenty years.

Garnering over 47 million views on TikTok, #Y2Khairstyles has made it to the social media explore pages of beauty enthusiasts with beauty influencers and celebrity hairstylists recreating the 2000s hairstyles with a creative touch of their own.

Moreover, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande have been seen sporting these blast-from-the-past hairstyles, making it to the hairstyle board of beauty enthusiasts.

Space Buns, Baby Braids and more: Y2K hairstyles that flatter long tresses

While zigzag parting and mermaid's hair look amazing on short to medium-length hair and pixie cuts dominate Y2K hairstyles, people with long hair shouldn't feel left out on the flashback trend.

Multiple Y2K hairstyles flatter long hair and are easy to style. Some of the trending 2000s-era hairstyles for long hair include:

Butterfly Clips:

Everyone has sported butterfly clips as simple hair accessories to prevent hair from entering one’s eyes as a child. This multipurpose hair accessory not only elevates the look but also offers dimension to the hair. One can simply twist the face-framing strands of the hair and secure them with butterfly clips.

These clips can be added to braids and also worn at the roots, making them a stylish hair accessory that complements all outfits.

Space Buns:

Space Buns are dual top knots set on both sides of the head with a center portion that have been popular since the time of Star Wars. Space buns can be created by precisely splitting the middle of the head and forming two high ponytails on both sides.

Twist the ponytails in a circular motion, building volume in a bun form. Secure it with a rubber band or hair pins, and spritz some hairspray to ensure its longevity.

Spiky Bun:

Sported by celebrities like Gigi Hadid, the spiky bun is an elevated version of the messy bun- the Y2K hairstyle way. The spiky bun has been seen on runways and red carpets as it is glamorous and low-effort.

This pointy hairstyle can be achieved by forming a normal bun and leaving the ends out instead of roping all the hair into the bun. Use hairspray to ensure the spiky ends of the bun stay in place. One can also straighten the spiky ends out if they have wavy or oily hair.

Baby Braids:

A creative take on face-framing hairstyles, baby braids are thin braids on both sides of the face. To achieve the baby braid hairstyle, one must precisely partition two portions of the hair on the front end. Next, divide the partitioned hair into three sections and braid them. Secure it with a rubberband and apply some hair gel to keep it in place.

Y2K hairstyles are simple to put together and can improve one's overall appearance. Even though these hairstyles are from the 1990s and 2000s, they do not need to be combined with decade-old makeup looks because they are timeless and complement any makeup look or attire.