What is Hair Botox? The conditioning treatment to repair hair explored

Famous in skincare, botox has now reached the haircare category and is called hair botox. Botox is often associated with a world of injectables that make everything tighter, bouncier, and better looking.

There is nothing to worry about; this botox doesn't involve injectables, so that everyone can sigh out relief! Introduced as a TikTok trend, hair botox is supposed to make the hair smoother and shinier.

Hair botox is a catchy term given to the practice of providing hair with a mega-boost of nutrients. It is a conditioning treatment that smoothens and repairs damaged hair, named after the injectable-based treatment that smoothens the skin.

Instead of the neuromodulators used in skin botox, this botox uses hydrating oils, antioxidants, and ingredients ideal for hair strengthening and hair bonding. The treatment aims to tame frizzy and dry hair, turning them into looking and feeling the best.

The A-Z of Hair Botox: The conditioning treatment to reverse hair damage

As per dermatologists and cosmetic chemists, hair botox is a misnomer, it is only a marketing tactic to attract attention to this trending damage repair procedure.

Dr. Sheila Farhang, a board-certified dermatologist, comments on the trend, stating:

"The idea is that once your hair is looking refreshed and revived, you might get the same confidence boost you would get from your skin looking tighter and bouncier."

Since it is a deep conditioning treatment, the question that arises is the difference between hair botox and other deep conditioning treatments. The simple difference between the two is collagen.

It is a fact that all deep conditioners are not formulated the same way. Collagen in hair botox is the key differentiating ingredient between the two procedures. Cosmetic chemist Ginger King explains the difference by stating:

"Collagen doesn’t penetrate the hair or scalp, but it can coat the hair to make it fuller and smoother."

And since the collagen is not working below the surface, one needs to repeat the process as often as once every three days to notice visible results.

This botox for the hair renders nourishment and moisture, making it shiny and bouncy. The collagen in these treatments binds to the strands and temporarily fills in the damaged areas in the tresses.

The formulations for this botox treatment vary. However, the best ones contain jojoba oil, argan oil, black caviar oil, and macadamia oil. It also contains antioxidants like vitamins E and C to restore the hair cuticles.

Hair Botox Product Recommendations:

1.Kerazon Hair Botox:

This is a collagen and biotin-infused botox treatment for the hair and is available in three different formulas: the standard formula suiting all hair types, one formula for extra-intense repair, and the other to clarify blonde color and prevent brassiness.

It retails for $195 on the Kerazon Professional portal.

2. The Let Me Be Pro Repair Ultra Mask:

The Let Me Be Pro Repair mask is a hydrating formulation containing keratin, collagen, coconut oil, and a conditioning polymer- all of which aim to treat dry, brittle, damaged hair.

This nourishing mask retails for $27 on the Bkeratin portal.

3. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Treatment:

Even though the treatment’s packaging doesn’t mention botox, the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Treatment checks all the requirements of a botox for the tresses. It consists of Hydrolyzed elastin that repairs and strengthens hair and fatty acids that moisturize the tresses.

It retails for $50 at Dermstore.

Botox for the hair is a must-try treatment to reverse the damage pollution and heating tools have on the hair. This collagen-rich treatment is ideal for treating damaged hair.