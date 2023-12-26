Where to get K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Known for its patented K18Peptide technology, popular haircare brand K18 has launched their first conditioner, called the K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner. The brand claims that incorporating the peptide technology in its formulations allows the product to penetrate deeply into the hair as compared to other haircare products on the market.

K18’s products use the mimicking mechanism through biomimetics, which allows the conditioner, in this case, to be accepted by the hair, resulting in the product not being washed away and restoring the hair’s elasticity and strength.

The Damage Shield Protective Conditioner is a protective and nourishing formulation that shields the hair from daily damage. It helps maintain hair health by enhancing the shine and smoothness of the tresses. The K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner retails for $36 and is available on the haircare brand’s official portal.

K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner offers UV and mechanical styling protection for up to 3 days

Often quoted as the “new buzzy hair treatment,” K18 has created its place in the haircare world with effective formulations loved by the public and salon professionals. The brand’s latest and first conditioner is clinically proven to offer conditioning and protection against environmental aggressors, UV rays, and mechanical styling for up to three days after use.

The conditioner detangles and softens the hair, in addition to strengthening the lipid barriers on the exterior of the tresses and making hair less susceptible to damage. Additionally, the presence of the peptide also replenishes proteins that the hair loses during a head bath.

Furthermore, the conditioner features a pH-optimized formula that reduces excess cuticle swelling during a hair wash, revealing smooth and shiny hair. The newly launched damage shield protective conditioner detangles, smooths, and softens the hair as it doesn’t consist of waxes or film-forming silicones that cause buildups and weigh the hair down over time.

The K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner is infused with ingredients like:

K18Peptide: It replenishes lost protein from the hair.

Biotech-produced polysaccharide: It functions as a biomimetic shield that protects the hair from environmental stressors and pollution.

Fortifying Ceramide Blend: The ceramide blend seals any damaged or prone-to-damage sites in the hair cuticles. It smoothens and protects the tresses from further damage.

How to use the K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner?

The product description on the haircare brand’s website states that the correct way to apply the newly launched conditioner is to begin by using the brand’s Damage Shield pH Protective Shampoo, which is a color-safe formula.

It is infused with the brand’s K18Peptide and reduces excess swelling of the hair cuticles that results from hair washing. The shampoo is scalp microbiome-friendly, and its gentle formula prevents frizzy hair, promotes shine, and preserves hair color.

Next, apply a small quantity of the K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner from the mid-length of the hair to the ends.

After keeping the conditioner on for a minute, rinse the hair thoroughly.

K18's haircare range comprises gentle yet effective formulations that are ideal for all hair types. The brand launched the K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner after its Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask ($75).

Additionally, the brand’s best-selling leave-in hair mask is the recipient of 2023’s Byrdie Beauty Award, indicating that K18’s formulations are effective and nourishing for dry and damaged hair.