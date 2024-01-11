What is under eye microneedling? Who should get it, benefits, risks, and other details explored

Under eye microneedling is a cosmetic procedure. This procedure is only done by professionals by using devices like Microneedling pens, Dermapens, Cosmedica Microneedling Derma Roller System, and many others. It is a process that involves making small punctures in the skin to promote collagen production which leads to firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

However, microneedling is a vulnerable skincare procedure that requires more awareness. Most dermatologists do not recommend this procedure for every person as it has some minor side effects. It can be said that microneedling is a great way to achieve that ultimate radiant and healthy skin but with some risks.

So, let's explore what are some benefits and risks of under eye microneedling and who should get it.

5 benefits of under eye microneedling

#1 Reduced under-eye bags

Under eye microneedling helps thicken the thin skin of the under eye and reduces the visibility of blood vessels. Due to this, the under eye bags reduce significantly.

#2 Improved collagen production

Microneedling increases collagen production and helps to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. With the longer application of the procedure, the skin gets tighter.

#3 Evened out skin tone

Microneedling can improve skin tone and texture by causing slight injuries to the skin. It produces new collagen-rich tissue that evens out skin tone. It also helps with hyperpigmentation and deep acne scars.

#5 Reduced puffiness

The process involves using tiny needles to create micro-tears in the skin, which stimulates the production of protein in the skin that significantly reduces puffiness.

#6 Reduced broken capillaries or spider veins

This cosmetic procedure gently punctures the upper epidermis and helps improve the appearance of broken capillaries by reducing inflammation and promoting healing.

Who should get under eye microneedling?

Individuals with concerns like dark circles, fine lines, or under-eye bags can have microneedling. People with translucent skin under their eyes and interested in improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of stretch marks can go for this cosmetic procedure.

It is generally considered safe and effective for most people, but there are certain factors to consider before undergoing the procedure. Doctors advise that individuals who are currently undergoing radiation or chemotherapy treatment, have a history of keloid scarring, and pregnant women should avoid microneedling.

A few risks and precautions regarding under eye microneedling

Under eye microneedling has a few side effects which do not happen most of the time if the procedure has been done correctly by the professionals. Here are some side effects:

Swelling, redness, or discoloration after the procedure

Skin flaking, irritation, and bruising

Hyperpigmentation and scarring if the procedure is not performed correctly

People should always take extra care to avoid complications or injury due to the extra sensitivity of the skin under the eyes. It is best to consult with a certified dermatologist before proceeding with this treatment and it is best not to try it at home.