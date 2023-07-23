Stretch marks: Tips to fade and treat them naturally

Stretch marks, the little lines that appear on our skin, are something many of us have dealt with at some point in our lives.

Fear not, though, as you're not alone. These marks are entirely natural and can happen to anyone. So, let's dive into the world of stretch marks, learn how to fade them and find out what helps prevent their appearance.

What are stretch marks?

What are stretch marks? (Image via Freepik)

Stretch marks occur when the skin stretches or shrinks too quickly, leading to the breaking of collagen and elastin fibers beneath the surface. That can happen during periods of rapid growth, like pregnancy or puberty, as well as during significant weight fluctuations.

How do you get stretch marks?

Belly marks (Image via Freepik)

Getting stretch marks isn't something you can control entirely. They can pop up for various reasons, like:

Pregnancy: As the belly expands during pregnancy, these marks may develop on the abdomen and other areas.

Growth spurts: Adolescents often experience growth spurts, causing marks on the backs, hips and thighs.

Weight changes: Significant weight gain or loss can result in these marks on the arms, legs or stomach.

Bodybuilding: Intensive muscle-building workouts can lead to these marks, especially on the arms and shoulders.

Genetics: Some people are more prone to these marks due to genetic factors.

Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuations can influence stretch mark development.

How to fade stretch marks?

Moisturise daily. (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

While these marks may not completely disappear, there are effective ways to fade their appearance:

Moisturize regularly: Keeping your skin hydrated can help improve its elasticity and reduce prominence of these marks. Use moisturizers containing vitamin E, cocoa butter or shea butter.

Exfoliate: Gentle exfoliation can promote skin cell turnover and help fade these marks over time. Use a soft scrub or a body brush while showering.

Vitamin C: Applying products with vitamin C can help boost collagen production and improve texture of these marks.

Aloe vera: The soothing properties of aloe vera can help calm the skin and minimize redness of fresh marks.

Retinoids: Retinoid creams, available over-the-counter or through prescription, can aid in reducing the appearance of these marks by stimulating collagen production.

Laser treatments: Consult a dermatologist for laser therapies like fractional laser or intense pulsed light, which can improve the texture and color of these marks.

What helps with stretch mark prevention?

Stay hydrated. (Image via Freepik)

While it may not be entirely preventable, there are steps you can take to minimize the chances of developing these marks:

Maintain a healthy diet: A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can contribute to healthy skin and overall well-being.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and elastic.

Gradual weight changes: Avoid rapid weight fluctuations, as slow and steady weight management is more skin-friendly.

Exercise: Regular physical activity can help tone muscles and maintain skin elasticity.

Use sunscreen: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen, as excessive sun exposure can exacerbate the appearance of these marks.

Essential oils: Some essential oils like rosehip or almond oil may help keep the skin supple and resilient.

Stretch marks are a natural part of life, and it's essential to embrace our body with all their unique features. While you can't entirely eliminate these marks, following the aforementioned tips on fading and prevention can make a positive difference.

Remember, it's not about perfection but about feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin. Embrace your journey, and let your marks tell your unique story.