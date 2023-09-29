What is the eyebrow lamination? Procedure, benefits, and more details explored

Eyebrow lamination is the newest trend started by many beauty and skincare specialists, known for giving brow hair a texturizing treatment. The specialist works to soften the hair follicles on the eyebrows using a chemical solution. Through this, they reshape, set, and lift it by converting it into a more refined and smoother appearance.

The benefit of eyebrow lamination is that it gives the brows a fuller, more uniform, and more defined look. People have received inspiration from pictures circulated on social media on Instagram and TikTok the most, with its full, slicked-up brows and a high-shine finish taking over the internet. This has made many users curious to understand eyebrow lamination, how the procedure goes, and its benefits.

The most significant benefit of eyebrow lamination is that it helps get less awkward and defined eyebrows. The eyebrows are presented aesthetically, making them look fuller and lifted. Some users like simple rise on the arch area and lowering the tail area in the end; even this desired shape can be achieved with this procedure. It's necessary to take care of eyebrow lamination once it's completed.

The eyebrow lamination procedure is a non-invasive and temporary brow service

If we look over our natural eyebrows, we will notice that the hair is laid out disruptively. But after the lamination, it gets converted into a vertical direction, appearing as though they’ve been expertly brushed up and set in place. These laminations can last up to eight weeks.

The eyebrows won't need to be brushed, trimmed, or set every morning before heading out, as this procedure is known for its lower maintenance in a daily makeup routine.

Before preparing for the brow lamination appointment, it is necessary to remember not to use any skincare exfoliants on the skin, such as retinol or alpha hydroxy acids, for up to 48 hours before the booked appointment. The reason why it's avoided is because it could lead to a bad reaction on the skin through the chemical lamination solution used during the procedure.

Many brow technicians have also recommended stopping the usage of tweezers, threads, and waxing before the procedure.

There is also a curiosity that might occur among readers if these eyebrow laminations have any side effects after the process. Continuously applying anything can lead to severe damage. The chemical peel solution on the eyebrows might leave a side effect, making them frazzled, crispy, or shed. That's why opting for this procedure for a short-term period is advised.

Given below are a few aftercare tips essential to remember if one is planning to head out to schedule their brow lamination appointment:

Use a brow serum.

Avoiding the brows being wet

No products over the freshly laminated brows

Don’t touch the eyebrows

This non-invasive and temporary procedure can last up to eight weeks, reducing the need for daily maintenance. A few things are also essential to remember before achieving the desired aesthetic look without compromising the health of eyebrows.