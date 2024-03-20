What is Korean skincare ingredient Bakuchiol? Benefits, uses, and viral products of 2024

People who are looking for anti-aging products or retinol may have heard about the Korean skincare ingredient, Bakuchiol. It is a plant extract that comes from the seeds and leaves of the Psoralea corylifolia plant, also known as the Babchi plant. Many Asian regions appear to have been using this ingredient as a traditional medicine for centuries.

Bakuchiol could help stimulate collagen producing receptors in the skin and might act as an anti-aging skincare ingredient. It could also help strengthen the skin barrier and in moisture retention.

Benefits and uses of Bakuchiol

Bakuchiol is thought to be a natural alternative to retinol. It is supposed to be a powerful antioxidant, and like retinol, might help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It is said to have no adverse side effects on the skin. It may be safe for pregnant women and those breastfeeding, but consulting a doctor before usage is recommended.

Bakuchiol can be used in various forms like serums and creams. This Korean skincare ingredient is supposed to be included in the night-time skincare regime, as it intends to penetrate deep into the skin. Here follows some possible benefits of the ingredient:

1) Anti-Aging

It promises to stimulate collagen production and thereby minimize fine lines and wrinkles to possibly give the skin a smoother appearance. This skincare ingredient also contains antioxidants which may prevent premature aging.

2) Hyperpigmentation

This retinoid alternative may be quite effective when it comes to dealing with deep scarring and hyperpigmentation. It supposedly speeds up the skin cell regeneration, which can reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation. With consistent use, it may remove the spots completely.

3) Acne

As Bakuchiol promises to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, it could be effective for acne and acne-causing bacteria. It is said to regulate sebum production, which could reduce the likelihood of clogged pores.

4) Antimicrobial

It is said to have antimicrobial properties that help prevent and fight infection. It may protect the skin from minor bacteria. This Korean skincare promises to also reduce harmful skin microbes to an extent.

10 best Bakuchiol Korean skincare products of 2024

1) Isntree Hyper Retinol EX 1.0 Serum - $18.30 [Official website]

2) Neogen Dermalogy Real Bakuchiol Firming Serum - $38 [Official website]

3) SOME BY MI Retinol Intense Reactivating Serum - $22 [Amazon]

4) Papa Recipe Retinol Bakuchiol Serum - $18.95 [Amazon]

5) Daymellow Galactomy Bakuchiol Serum - $23.98 [Official website]

6) Benton Bakuchiol Serum - $32 [Official website]

7) PURITO Bakuchiol Timeless Bloom Revitalizing Serum - $24.90 [Official website]

8) Cos De BAHA L1 Bakuchiol 2% + Retinol 0.15% Serum - $15.99 [Official website]

9) Dr.G Red Blemish Bakuchiol Pore Jet Serum - $29.89 [Olive Young]

10) Derma Factory Bakuchiol 5% Ampoule $19.99 [Amazon]

People who are skeptical about using retinol could try Bakuchiol, which promises less skin irritation. The aforementioned products are available on their official websites, as well as online platforms like Amazon and Olive Young.