7 Best Korean skincare products for dark spot reduction 

Acne and pimples can go away within four to five days, but dark spot reduction takes time and needs consistent skincare. Korean skincare products have proven to be beneficial for various skin concerns and it is believed that they have the best natural and holistic way to keep the skin healthy and young. `

Just like their popular hydrating face masks and toners, Korean skincare also has a wide range of products to treat dark spots and hyperpigmentation. This skin issue is not only caused by acne or pimples but also can occur due to sun exposure, hormonal changes, medications, and various others. But with the right products and regular regime, it can be treated.

Best Korean skincare products for dark spot reduction

Korean skincare products mainly incorporate ingredients like Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Propolis, Retinols, and many alike to effectively treat pigmentation. Here are some of the best products to try that will help to gently and effectively remove dark spots.

Shiseido Deep Cleansing Foam

ISNtree C-Niacin Toning Ampoule

AXIS-Y Dark spot correcting glow serum

Some By Mi Retinol Intense Reactivating Serum

GOODAL Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum

Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Brightening Spot Ampoule

1) Shiseido Deep Cleansing Foam

Shiseido Deep Cleansing Foam is a sebum-absorbing foaming cleanser formulated with Rice Germ Oil, Kirishima Mineral Spring Water, and InternalPowerResist technology featuring ImuCalm Compound.

These ingredients help to fade away pigmentation with consistent usage as well as maintain breakouts, roughness, and blocked pores. This Korean cleanser will give a hydrated and bright skin with a strong skin barrier. It is available for $36 on the brand’s website.

2) ISNtree C-Niacin Toning Ampoule

ISNtree C-Niacin Toning Ampoule is an efficient Korean skincare product for treating pigmentation. It is formulated with 70% sea buckthorn extract rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants.

This ISNtree ampoule helps the skin repair sun damage and boost collagen. It also has 2% Niacinamide that fades away pigmentation and reduces fine lines. C-Niacin Toning Ampoule is available on the ISNtree website for $24.70.

3) AXIS-Y Dark spot correcting glow serum

This AXIS-Y glow serum is a top pigmentation reducing product in the global market. It contains 5% Niacinamide along with Rice Brand which are the key ingredients of this product. The serum also has Squalane, Sea Buckthorn, Calendula, Papaya, and Allantoin. This product has been proven to be the ultimate serum to get rid of pigmentation. It is available for $15.40 on the brand’s website.

4) Some By Mi Retinol Intense Reactivating Serum

When it comes to dark spot reducing, Retinol is an effective ingredient as it can help reduce the overproduction of melanin, especially in areas where it is deep and causing discoloration.

The Some By Mi Retinol Intense Reactivating Serum is formulated with patented elastic-liposome technology to deliver active ingredients deep into the skin, along with panthenol and ceramide. This Korean skincare product is available for $21.30 on Amazon.

5) GOODAL Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum

This is another popular Korean skincare product for reducing pigmentation and it contains green tangerine extract and niacinamide. It is a very lightweight Vitamin C serum that quickly absorbs into the skin and instantly brightens it.

Vitamin C is a key ingredient for treating pigmentation caused by acne or sun damage. GOODAL Vitamin C serum is available for $20.20 on Amazon.

6) Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin

The Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum Rice + Alpha-Arbutin is formulated with 68% rice bran water and 2% alpha-arbutin. This serum helps to deal with dark spots and uneven skin complexion. With consistent use, this Korean skincare product will brighten skin while strengthening the skin barrier. This serum is available for $17 on the brand’s website.

7) Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Brightening Spot Ampoule

It is a premium skincare product and the brand claims to fade away pigmentation with this serum within four weeks. Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Brightening Spot Ampoule is formulated with Melasolv, Tranexamic acid, Vitamin C derivative (EAE), and Glycyrrhizic acid.

These are some of the well-known potent ingredients for removing pigmentation. The product is available for $130 on Sulwhasoo’s website.

These Korean skincare products will make the dark spot reducing process easy, either caused by acne or hormonal causes. Find them now on the brands' websites and on Amazon.