Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit review: Everything about the viral Korean skincare product

Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit promises to improve skin texture and brighten the skin. This Korean skincare kit mainly incorporates a cleanser, toner, serum, and cream. These products are designed to provide gentle exfoliation, soothe irritated skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. The Korean skincare kit became popular among users with oily and acne-prone skin.

The AHA, BHA, and PHA ingredients work to remove impurities, dead skin cells, and excess sebum. Not only these, the products also have many other benefits for the skin.

The main attraction of the Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit is its key ingredients. Its unique formulation has made the kit popular among people who are suffering from intense skin texture and deep acne.

Key ingredients of Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit

1) AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid)

AHA mainly helps in exfoliating the skin by breaking down dead skin cells. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also reduce the size of enlarged pores and acne significantly.

2) BHA (Beta Hydroxy Acid)

BHAs are also known for their ability to clear out blackheads and address fine lines and wrinkles, making them a versatile ingredient in Korean skincare products. This skincare ingredient also has anti-inflammatory effects, so it does not irritate the skin barrier.

3) PHA (Polyhydroxy Acid)

PHAs are great ingredients for their keratolytic effect, which helps to get rid of dead skin cells and brighten dull skin. PHAs have antioxidant and humectant properties, which help to hydrate and protect the skin. With longer use, it will plump the overall skin with intense hydration.

4) Tea Tree Leaf extract

Tea tree is a popular Korean skincare ingredient when it comes to treating acne and oily skin. It is an effective acne treatment because of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Tea tree significantly reduces inflammation and redness caused by acne and textured skin.

5) Centella extract

Centella extract has been used for centuries in traditional herbal medicine for its wound-healing properties. It also has a calming and soothing effect on the skin which is perfect for sensitive skin.

Benefits of Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit

1) Gentle exfoliation

Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit mainly clears the skin within 30 days by gentle exfoliation. The AHA, BHA, and PHA ingredients help in exfoliating the skin, removing impurities, drying flakes, and unclogging pores. With consistent use, it removes the skin texture and gives a smooth outlook for the skin.

2) Acne control

Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit is known for its effectiveness in treating troubled and irritated skin. It helps with reducing oil production and treating acne with Tea tree leaf extracts. It also reduces redness caused by acne and pimples.

3) Brighten the skin complexion

With exfoliation, Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit significantly improves skin discoloration. These Korean skincare products reduce hyperpigmentation and acne scars without irritating the skin barrier.

The four products included in the Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30-day skincare kit are:

Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30 Days Miracle Foam

Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner

Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30 Days Miracle Serum

Some By Mi AHA BHA PHA 30 Days Miracle Cream

The kit is currently available for purchase via Some By Beauty for $649.

However, it should be noted that the products of this kit incorporate AHAs and BHAs, and regular use of them can cause irritation for sensitive skin. Therefore, before incorporating them into the routine, consulting a professional would be best.