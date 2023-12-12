What is the latest bill for Cosmetology students in New York? Everything about the textured hair law

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed Bill S6528A on November 17, 2023, requiring all cosmetology students to undergo training on learning to work on natural textured hair as a part of their curriculum. The law will be in effect within six months, allowing cosmetology schools to adapt to the new training. This verdict is in favor of making the salon environment more inclusive.

Textured or curled hair is thick, voluminous, curly, and patterned. Many stylists lack the expertise to style such hair. But with this law in effect, all the New York State hairstylists will be skilled in properly styling, treating, coloring, and cutting all textured hair types. The collective endeavors of the Professional Beauty Association, DevaCurl, Aveda’s Texture Education Collective, and L’Oreal USA helped pass this bill successfully.

An active supporter of the bill told Fashionista and New York Assemblywoman Michaelle C Solages shared her thoughts on the passing of the law.

"Many people are excited about the prospect that every cosmetologist is going to have to familiarize themself with textured hair and understand textured hair."

She added,

"We're building on the fact that we want to promote diversity, inclusion, and empowerment. Someone with textured hair should receive the attention and expertise that they deserve in the cosmetology field."

All you need to know about the textured hair law for Cosmetology students

Cosmetology students in the State of New York must now be trained in styling and working on textured hair for a better, inclusive salon experience. The main aim of Bill S6528A is to create a diverse training experience to equip all aspirant hair stylists, regardless of their race, with knowledge about working on textured hair.

The legislation states,

"[The] Bill would require cosmetologists and natural hairstylists to, pursuant to regulations promulgated by the secretary of state, complete certain training, as well as include questions on license examinations, regarding the provision of services to individuals with all hair types — including, but not limited to, various curl and wave patterns, hair strand thicknesses, and volumes of hair — as a condition of licensure."

The bill was introduced in April this year, and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed it on November 17. The legislature has provided the schools in New York ample time to adapt to this law. The bill is not the first of its kind in New York. A similar bill on cosmetology passed in 2017 emphasizes the importance of including a professional hairstylist on the Advisory Committee. Myra Reddy, the director of government affairs at the Professional Beauty Association, said, as per Allure,

“In 2017, New York Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow spearheaded legislation which mandated New York add a professional hairstylist to the state’s Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee to advise on matters concerning curriculums inclusive of all textured hair."

Assemblywoman Solages extended her support to the law, as she has faced her share of struggles to find the right stylist for her textured hair. Solages said, as per Allure,

"It became clear that more concrete steps were necessary to address the specific challenges faced by individuals with textured hair.”

She continued,

“The introduction of Bill S6528A was a response to the ongoing need for diversity and inclusion in the cosmetology industry, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their hair type, receives the attention and expertise they deserve in salons."

The bill will also ensure hair education and training is more inclusive in New York.