What is the Manicurist Green Flash LED nail polish? Price, application and other details 

Manicurist, Paris founded by Gaëlle Lebrat-Personnaz and her mother in 1996, has recently launched Green Flash LED nail polish a plant-based gel polish, that can be removed like ordinary nail varnish.

Removing gel nail polishes can be a hassle, but Manucurist is changing the game with its chic and natural approach to nail care. As a standout brand in the world of beauty, Manucurist is making waves by prioritizing plant-based ingredients in all its nail polishes. This means that one can enjoy stylish nails without the fuss of harsh chemicals, making the brand a strong contender in the realm of natural beauty and nail care.

Green Flash LED Nail Polish is not just a colorful beauty product; it's also committed to being safe and ethical. It avoids harmful ingredients, making sure it's vegan and cruelty-free. Manicurist's Green Flash LED Nail Polish is available in 82 shades for $19 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Manicurist's Green Flash LED nail polish is the ultimate nail polish must-have

Manicurist is known for its high-performance nail care products, deeply rooted in natural and vegan ingredients. The newly introduced, Green Flash LED nail polish is a go-to solution for those looking for a natural alternative to gel nail polishes. Gaëlle Lebrat-Personnaz introduced this Green Flash LED nail polish as:

"Our mission is to offer professional quality nail polishes and treatments that make people happy and are above all, as clean as possible for health and the environment."

The latest campaign for the Manicurist Green Flash LED Nail Polish Holiday 2023 collection is centered around capturing the festive spirit of the holiday season. This special edition features a curated selection of colors synonymous with Christmas, including rich reds, lush greens, sparkling glitters, and crisp whites.

Manicurist Green Flash LED Nail Polish stands out with its unique features, including instant drying under an LED lamp and an extended wear time of up to 10 days. Its revolutionary removal process takes only 1 minute, avoiding damage associated with traditional gel removal. Experience salon-quality shine and vibrant colors that last with the Green Flash LED top coat, ensuring a glossy finish throughout the wear.

Manicurist's Green Flash LED nail polish formula is committed to ethical beauty practices, being both vegan and cruelty-free to meet the rising demand for sustainable and animal-friendly products. Additionally, their dedication to sustainability extends to eco-friendly packaging, with recyclable glass bottles and plastic components, promoting responsible disposal practices.

To immerse in the holiday spirit, Manicurist has introduced their enchanting Green Flash LED Nail Polish Holiday Set. This magical gift set showcases the essentials from the Holiday 23 collection, featuring three captivating colors -

Among the standout colors in the Manicurist Green Flash LED Nail Polish Holiday Set are:

Utopia:

Experience the blissful joy of the holidays with Utopia, a color that embodies the magical essence of the season.

Sparks:

Ignite the festive spirit with Sparks, a dazzling shade that captures the twinkling lights and joyous energy of holiday celebrations.

Red Velvet:

Indulge in the classic charm of Red Velvet, a rich and luxurious red that adds a touch of sophistication to the holiday look.

Black Diamond Glitter:

Introducing the star of the collection, Black Diamond Glitter. This new addition promises a touch of glamour and intrigue, reminiscent of a starry winter night.

The application of Green Flash LED nail polish is designed to be fast and easy, following a simple three-step process:

Step 1 - Base Coat:

Apply a thin layer of the base coat and cure it under an LED lamp.

Step 2 - Color Application:

Apply a thin layer of the chosen color. Repeat this step as necessary to achieve the desired opacity.

Step 3 - Top Coat:

Finish the process with a thin layer of the top coat for a stunning, long-lasting shine.

Manicurist's Green Flash LED nail polish is available in an extensive palette of 82 shades, catering to various preferences and occasions. Priced at $19, the Green Flash LED Nail Polish is accessible on the brand's official website and on Amazon.