What is the Mushroom Head Air Cushion CC cream? Reviewing the latest trend in makeup 

The Air Cushion CC Cream Mushroom Head Foundation is manufactured and distributed by the brand named SuperThinker. This 'Color Correction' cream, is regarded as a multitasker and as an advancement to the traditional foundation. It provides a more sheer coverage than foundations which are thick in consistency.

For all people who are in a hurry but want their makeup to be on point, this cream will be the perfect thing to keep in your bag. The formulation plays a huge role in determining which color-corrector cream is the best as not every cream is good.

What is the Mushroom Head Air Cushion CC cream?

Mushroom Head CC Cream (Image via Amazon)

The product has a creamy and matte texture, good for reducing blemishes in the first swipe. It conceals dark spots, redness, wrinkles, acne scars and fine lines. It helps with under-eye bags and other marks on the skin as well. It is a combination of a heavy coverage foundation and an everyday use cream making it convenient for daily skincare routine.

It is lightweight, hydrating, and blendable to work on every skin tone. One can pick one out of the two shades Neutral and Ivory White. It glides easily onto the skin to give a smooth skin and radiant coverage.

Mushroom Head CC cream has anti-aging benefits due to the natural ingredients in its formulation. It works on the skin elasticity and provides a good amount of hydration to the skin along with protecting the skin from harmful sun rays. It has an elastic sponge head, which is a unique attraction of sorts. This sponge has many holes ensuring the right amount of foundation is applied and spread evenly on the face.

Ingredients in the Mushroom Head CC cream

Ingredients of any skincare product speak volumes about it. Mushroom Head CC cream has plant-based and natural ingredients, free from any parabens. It consists of Tremella Mushroom Extract which is a hydrating and plumping ingredient loaded with vitamin D.

It helps in reducing wrinkles. It also has Vitamin E which is a king ingredient in skincare. It helps even out skin tone and repair damaged skin. Some other ingredients include Titanium Dioxide, which is a natural mineral that helps protect the skin from UV rays and works on sensitive skin as well.

Benefits of using this cream

1) Botanical skincare ingredients:

The formulation of this cream enables it to be a potent makeup product that provides proper hydration and spotless skin. It also helps in anti-aging properties and improves skin elasticity and firmness. It gives a natural, buildable coverage to give a flawless look. It also does not clog or irritate the pores because it mixes easily and quickly in the skin.

2) Protects from UV rays:

This cream contains SPF 20, making it even better to be used for daily wear. It also helps in healing sunburns and concealing the tan due to the sun's rays.

3) Elastic Sponge Head:

This cream is different from standard creams due to its unique design of the already included application brush. It's in the shape of a mushroom and has special cuttings and holes designed to reach targeted areas like corners of the nose. It also has great water retention to ensure that the right amount of cream is applied to the face.

FAQs

Q. What is CC Cream used for?

A. It stands for "color correcting" cream which provides a sheer layer on the skin It helps in blemishing pores, enhancing the skin's firmness, and is lightweight in comparison to traditional foundations.

Q. How to use Mushroom Head CC Cream?

It is similar to using any other color correction cream. The first step is to wet the mushroom head sponge that is, the applicator brush provided with the cream. Dab the sponge on the CC cream and apply it evenly on the skin. Blend, blend, blend until well desired results of a polished skin are visible.