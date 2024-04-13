What perfume does Lando Norris wear?

Lando Norris, the racing driver currently competing in the F1 with McLaren, has always been upfront on fragrance choices. Whether he is speaking with the Strategist or British GQ, he always makes sure to give his fans a glimpse into what he smells like.

With an active lifestyle as a race car driver surrounded by fumes and car exhaust, Lando Norris boasts a careful selection of time-tested luxury perfumes.

Back in July 2023, Kym Illman, the F1-accredited photographer and YouTuber, interviewed the 24-year-old British and Belgian Formula 1 driver. Kym asked Norris what perfume he wears and he replied with Dior Sauvage and Tom Ford Ombre leather. These perfume choices allude to a sophisticated perfume preference.

A look at Lando Norris's favorite fragrance

Lando Norris wears the Dior Sauvage and the Tom Ford Ombre leather:

1) The Dior Sauvage

The brand describes the Dior Sauvage as:

"Powerful and noble compositions: choose from the raw and spirited Eau de Toilette, the sensual and mysterious Eau de Parfum, the Parfum with smooth animal charm, and the sophisticated and heady Elixir."

Designed by Francois Demachy, the brand debuted the Dior Sauvage in 2015. The name of the perfume was derived from the 1966 Fougere Oriental fragrance, Eau Savage.

The Eau De Toilette is the most popular version of the product and consists of bergamot and pepper as the top notes. The middle notes consist of Lavender, Sichuan pepper, pink pepper, vetiver, patchouli, geranium, and elemi. The base notes are ambroxan, labdanum, and cedar.

The Eau De Parfum was released in 2018, blending citrus and woody scents. The top notes include lemon and bergamot. The middle notes are made up of lavender and pepper while the base notes are amber and patchouli.

Johnny Depp, an actor renowned for his eccentric and audacious persona, is the face of the perfume's latest marketing campaign.

According to multiple reviews, the advantages of using the Dior Sauvage are:

It is mass appealing

Longevity

Cons of using the product:

Relatively expensive

The Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum in size 3.4 oz sells for $99.99 at Walmart.

2) The Tom Ford Ombre

On the efficacy of using the Tom Ford Ombre leather, the brand says:

"Experience the wild beauty of the American west with Ombré Leather, a spicy, floral leather fragrance that envelops like a second skin."

The Tom Ford Ombre leather was released in 2018 and the nose behind the fragrance is Sonia Constant. The top notes of the fragrance are cardamom while the middle notes are leather and jasmine sambac. The base notes constitute amber, moss, and patchouli fragrance.

The Tom Ford Ombre leather reportedly scents predominantly of leather sprinkled with notes of patchouli and bergamot.

Benefits of using the Tom Ford Ombre leather:

True to its leather scent

Has a wide projection

Cons of using the product:

Relatively expensive

Some find the leathery scent unattractive.

The Tom Ford signature leather ombre perfume spray in size 3.4 oz is sold for $184 at Walmart.

Other Formula 1 racers that use Tom Ford fragrances apart from Lando Norris include Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Norris was the winner of Autosport's 2023 British Competition Driver of the Year Award. Signed with McLaren in 2019 and now Lando Norris has a multi-year contract with the team.